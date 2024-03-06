One thing that's a near-constant throughout the films of Michael Mann (besides the stylish visuals and no-nonsense action) is his exploration of complex characters; some of them anti-heroes, and some flat-out villains. Some characters in his movies are violent and evil criminals, sure, but he's also happy to make characters who might usually be antagonists into protagonists. This is apparent as early as his debut feature film, Thief, where James Caan plays the film's main character: a somewhat likable (though still flawed) master thief.

The following characters all appear in movies directed by Mann and are a good deal more evil, being ranked below in terms of how malicious and/or terrifying they are. Due to Michael Mann presenting criminal characters in sympathetic ways, particularly when they're the leads (like in Thief and with John Dillinger in Public Enemies), not all characters capable of committing crimes are eligible as genuinely evil "villains" here. Rather, these are the characters who either stand out as worse than the main characters, or engage in genuinely evil activity that ensures they feel like forces to be reckoned with, within their respective narratives.

10 Sadak

'Blackhat' (2015)

Blackhat is arguably the runt of the litter, in terms of its placement within Michael Mann’s filmography as a whole. It’s not the first film of his to be divisive, though, and it’s also not without its fans. Whether the tide turns in a major way – and this thriller about a convicted hacker being tasked with locating a dangerous cyber-criminal becomes reappraised – remains to be seen.

Still, at least Blackhatdoes have a fairly effective central villain named Sadak, who’s the individual posing a threat to many people’s lives. He eventually shows himself to be someone capable of more than just hacking, mercilessly resorting to murder so he can get what he wants, and he also seems motivated to cause chaos and violence for the sake of it, the furthering of his ego being more important than something like money.

9 Magua

'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Magua is a character within The Last of the Mohicans with a tragic backstory, though he's pitted against the film's main characters and is shown to be an immense threat, making him feel like the central antagonist. It's harder to call him completely villainous, though his quest for revenge does make him frightening, especially when he says things like: "Before he dies, Magua will put his children under the knife, so the Grey Hair will know his seed is wiped out forever."

His vendetta is against a colonel and his two daughters, with Daniel Day-Lewis’s protagonist, Hawkeye, being one of the people who agree to protect and escort those two young women who are in danger. The characters are captured well in this film adaptation of the well-known novel of the same name, and Magua does make for an effective villain within The Last of the Mohicans, both in the novel and film versions.

The Last of the Mohicans Release Date September 25, 1992 Director Michael Mann Cast daniel day-lewis , Madeleine Stowe , Russell Means , Eric Schweig , Jodhi May , Steven Waddington Runtime 112 minutes

8 Arcangel de Jesus Montoya

'Miami Vice' (2006)

Another movie of Michael Mann’s that showcases his capacity to blend the crime, action, and thriller genres, Miami Vice takes the iconic 1980s series of the same name and rejuvenates it for the 21st century. It’s fitting that Mann was the person who undertook this big-screen update/sort-of reboot, given he was credited as being an executive producer throughout the show’s run on TV.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx star as detectives tasked with bringing down a powerful Colombian drug cartel, with a character who has the rather remarkable name of Arcangel de Jesus Montoya ultimately being the drug lord at the very top. He’s not someone who gets his hands dirty all the time, necessarily, but he pulls the strings that set the plot in motion, and proves to be consistently one step ahead of the detectives who are trying to shut down his operation.

7 Waingro

'L.A. Takedown' (1989)

L.A. Takedown is a fascinating example of a TV movie, as it was essentially a warm-up for Michael Mann – or something of a proof of concept – before he tackled the same story with many of the same characters in Heat. As such, the scope of the familiar and action-packed cops vs. robbers story is drastically reduced in L.A. Takedown compared to what came next, but it’s still all quite good by TV movie standards.

Just like in Heat, the most outwardly villainous character in a cast filled with numerous characters who are robbers is a man known as Waingro, and he’s someone who makes the other criminals look like saints in comparison. He was more terrifyingly brought to life in Heat, but it’s perhaps Xander Berkeley in L.A. Takedown, and is the actor that makes the greatest impression (he was also in Heat in a smaller role).

6 Radu Molasar

'The Keep' (1983)

A flawed but genuinely fascinating movie that shows Michael Mann trying his hand at horror, The Keep is a real oddity of a film, and worth watching for those who like their sci-fi/horror as weird as possible. The narrative is hard to discern throughout, but the core premise involves an ancient evil being unleashed by Nazi soldiers inside a citadel during the first half of World War II.

The ancient evil that’s unleashed in The Keep is known as Radu Molasar, and though it’s hard to feel sorry for many of his victims (given they’re Nazis and all), the entity does set its sights on terrorizing and effectively consuming more than just those in the immediate vicinity. It becomes apparent that Radu Molasar could well endanger all, should it grow powerful enough, making it a fearsome and incomprehensible villain, as well as the only non-human antagonist within Mann’s filmography.

The Keep Release Date December 16, 1986 Director Michael Mann Cast Scott Glenn , Ian McKellen , Alberta Watson , Jurgen Prochnow , Robert Prosky , Gabriel Byrne Runtime 96 minutes

5 SD Sturmbannführer Erich Kaempffer

'The Keep' (1983)

As mentioned before, The Keep is, on top of being a horror/fantasy movie, also something of a war film, at least in terms of its setting and many of its characters. It therefore manages to showcase two different kinds of evil: one an ancient monster that seems to want to dominate the world, and views humans as far below it, and vicious Nazi soldiers, who… well, they also want to dominate the world and see themselves as better than everyone else.

The Keep may not be long, but it does still manage to have more than one villain throughout fairly successfully. And the most evil of the Nazi characters is the ruthless Erich Kaempffer, who tortures and kills non-combatants if he thinks it’ll get him what he wants, and similarly isn’t afraid to screw over his fellow Nazis if need be. He’s really only put to a stop in the end because Radu Molasar is more powerful, but that entity has the excuse of not being human; as such, Kaempffer is arguably more evil.

4 The Tooth Fairy

'Manhunter' (1986)

Manhunter represents 80s neo-noir at its best, and, alongside The Keep, is another Michael Mann movie that features two villains worth highlighting. The one at large throughout this film adaptation of the novel Red Dragon is arguably less iconic, but still is a terrifying force throughout and definitely an iconic villain within Mann’s filmography: a serial killer called Francis Dolarhyde, AKA the Tooth Fairy.

Dolarhyde is ruthless and one understands the desperate attempts protagonist Will Graham goes to in order to put a stop to the former’s murder spree. Tom Noonan is incredibly unsettling as this serial killer; one seemingly driven to continue killing without mercy, and one who won’t stop unless someone else steps in. He might not be the most iconic villainous character in Manhunter, but he definitely does the most physical damage.

3 Waingro

'Heat' (1995)

Heat is L.A. Takedown but bigger in every conceivable way, and does ultimately branch off from the TV movie original in its climax, with the final scenes in L.A. Takedown feeling a little anti-climactic in comparison. Heat also boasts bigger-name actors, including Al Pacino as the lead detective and Robert De Niro as the head of a gang of bank robbers, though the latter doesn’t really emerge as a villain.

Any actions he and his core gang commit feel like they pale in comparison to what Heat’s version of Waingro is capable of, with the character committing more despicable acts here, thanks to Heat not having to worry about TV censorship. Waingro’s depraved and far more evil than the other criminal characters in the film, getting kicked out of De Niro’s character’s gang early on and continuing to be a volatile and deadly thorn in just about everyone’s side throughout the movie’s duration.

2 Dr. Hannibal Lecktor

'Manhunter' (1986)

Though the version of Hannibal Lecter as played by Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs is more well-known, the slightly differently-named Dr. Hannibal Lecktor from Manhunter is also memorable in his own way. A prominent reason for this is that Brian Cox - best known for being terrifying in the TV series Succession - is terrifying here, too, and plays a colder and perhaps even harder-to-understand version of the famed serial killer/psychologist.

Will Graham consults an imprisoned Lecktor a handful of times throughout Manhunter, with each scene featuring the character played by Cox standing out within the broader film (which is still good overall). It's a different take on a legendary pop culture character, but a super compelling one, and it's impressive how much Mann and Cox were able to do here in just a few short scenes featuring Lecktor.

1 Vincent

'Collateral' (2004)

Tom Cruise seldom plays a villain, but Collateral makes a good case for why the superstar actor should try his hand at portraying a vicious antagonist a little more often. His character in the film, Vincent, is an assassin who essentially takes a taxi driver played by Jamie Foxx hostage one night, and forces him to drive him from location to location so he can carry out his violent line of work.

Cruise is genuinely sinister in Collateral in a way that’s quite surprising to watch, and the slow-burn nature of the film’s narrative makes him gradually become more unsettling and fearsome with each passing scene. He’s intelligent and physically intimidating, owing to his skills as an assassin, which leads to the back half of the movie – where Foxx’s character tries to break free of Vincent – hugely suspenseful to sit through.

