The Big Picture Michael Mann wants his viewers to experience a "wide-awake dream" when watching his films, creating a captivating and immersive experience.

Mann starts his projects by asking himself what the world of the film feels like and how to bring the audience into that dream-like world.

With a track record of films like The Last of the Mohicans and Heat, Mann has consistently achieved his goal of creating a dream-like mindset for viewers and hopes to continue this with his upcoming film, Ferrari.

This summer has undeniably been a peak one for memorable experiences when heading to the movies. From catching Oppenheimer in an all-encompassing IMAX to dressing up like you live in a Dream House of your own while attending a screening of Barbie, it’s been a wonderful time to be a film-lover. While every filmmaker sets out to engage their audience differently, hoping to keep them coming back with their own creative vision, Michael Mann says that he wants his viewers to experience the feeling of being in a “wide-awake dream” while sinking into their seats. In an interview with Variety, during which he spoke about his upcoming film, Ferrari, the legendary director touched on his hopes for the feelings and emotions that his projects are able to convey.

To start with, Mann reveals that before getting started, he asks the questions, “What is this world? What does it feel like? And what do I have to do to bring an audience to dream it?” From there, he’s able to build out his characters - whether that be Daniel Day Lewis’ Hawkeye in The Last of the Mohicans or Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s bitter rivalry as an LAPD detective and criminal, respectively, in Heat. Now, with his characters in place and the visual, auditory, and story aspects taking off, Mann knows that he’s in the zone. “I know what I want when I go to a movie,” Mann says, revealing his own expectations, “I want to be there. I want to be in a wide-awake dream for a couple of hours.”

From his work behind both The Last of the Mohicans and Heat as well as other fan-favorites including Manhunter, The Insider, Ali, and Collateral, it’s safe to say that Mann has achieved that dream-like mindset in each one of his titles. With Ferrari shifting into gear for its release at the end of the year, we can only expect more of those dreamy moments that can only be accomplished by a dedicated team of cinema lovers.

Image via Lorenzo Sisti

What’s Ferrari About?

In the past, Mann has gone all in with his call sheets, having worked with the likes of James Caan, Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, and more. Like his previous projects, Ferrari promises to be no different with Adam Driver hopping behind the wheel of the biographical drama as Enzo Ferrari. Joining him is a stacked cast that includes Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, and more in the true story about the man behind the business and the lengths that he went to in order to keep it and his family together.

Speeding into theaters on December 25, 2023, Mann’s latest vehicle will pit him against other big titles hoping to draw in the holiday crowds. As of right now, no trailer for Ferrari has been released but check out a taste of Mann’s style in the trailer for Heat below.