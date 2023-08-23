The Big Picture Penélope Cruz impresses director Michael Mann with her performance as Laura Ferrari in the upcoming biopic, Ferrari, serving as a perfect fit for the role.

Cruz's extensive acting career, including an Oscar win and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, showcases her talent and versatility.

Mann and Cruz demonstrate a deep understanding of Laura's character, sharing similar thoughts and ideas about her portrayal in the film.

Academy Award-nominated director Michael Mann is finally getting the opportunity to bring his Ferrari biopic to life, and he ensured the best talent was brought on board to act out this melodramatic tale of the family behind the iconic Italian sports cars, according to a new interview in Variety. Adam Driver may be the star of the film as Enzo Ferrari, but Mann has been particularly impressed by the performance of Penélope Cruz as his wife, Laura Ferrari. In a larger piece for Variety, he expressed how well Cruz fit the role of the Ferrari matriarch and how in sync they were when it came to portraying her on-screen.

Cruz is singular among Spanish actresses - she's the only one to have both an Oscar and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with no shortage of recognizable roles to her name. Her lone Academy Award win came for Vicky Cristina Barcelona in a supporting role, but she also has nominations for Volver, Nine, and Parallel Mothers among many other nods for the Goya Awards, BAFTA Awards, and even an Emmy nomination. Her vast resume also includes massive franchises like a memorable turn in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. She is brilliant at leaving her mark on her characters and, in Ferrari's case, Mann said "Penélope connected with Laura on almost a primordial level from the first day."

Aside from being perfect for the role in Mann's eyes, Cruz also fundamentally understood how to bring every facet of Laura's life to the screen. In Ferrari, Laura is still utterly grief-stricken at the death of her and Enzo's son, and her marriage is falling apart at the seams as she uncovers her husband's infidelity. All the while, his business is flagging and his debts are becoming too high to pay. When it came to depicting all the pain that Laura was going through, Mann says that he and Cruz were on the exact same wavelength. "We would have the same thoughts about Laura on the same night," he continued. Demonstrating just how similar their ideas were, he revealed, "We both came in the next morning saying Laura should wear orthopedic shoes to give her a waddle."

Image via NEON

Ferrari Doesn't Lack for Talented Cast Members

Cruz and Driver are just two of many talented actors aboard Mann's passion project. Ferrari will also star Shailene Woodley as Enzo's longtime mistress Lina Lardi with Patrick Dempsey, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, and Erik Haugen rounding out the bunch. The film's composer Daniel Pemberton hasn't shied away from heaping praise on the cast either, specifically highlighting the duo of Cruz and Driver at the top for their performances.

Based on the book Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, Ferrari isn't just about the troubles looming over the family and their legacy, but also their preparations for the 1957 Mille Miglia. The high-octane racing sequences will add a fair few pulse-pounding moments to what's otherwise a melodrama of a family and legacy being torn apart. It's also certain to follow the long legal battle that awaited Enzo after the massive and tragically fatal accident at the race involving one of the racing tycoon's vehicles.

Ferrari releases in theaters on December 25, though it'll make its world premiere on August 31 at the Venice International Film Festival and follow that up with a quick stop at the New York Film Festival later this year. In the meantime, check out Cruz in the trailer for Parallel Mothers, her most recent Academy Award nomination, below.