There’s always room for an exciting heist thriller, as the notion of morally dubious characters pulling off a seemingly impossible task is an open-ended premise with a ton of potential. Although heist thrillers have existed since Stanley Kubrick pulled off a neo-noir masterpiece with The Killing back in 1956, modern heist films have been largely inspired by the work of Michael Mann, particularly his efforts on Thief and Heat. Mann’s mix of electronic music, cool nighttime photography, and philosophical musings elevated these heist thrillers from entertaining B-movies to legitimately masterful crime epics. Those seeking a new thriller that captures Mann’s hallmarks are in luck, because the riveting crime epic The Quiet Ones brings to life the shocking true story of the largest robbery in Danish history.

What Is ‘The Quiet Ones’ About?