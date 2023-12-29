The Big Picture Michael Mann and William Friedkin are both celebrated filmmakers known for their visually stunning crime stories.

Mann's Miami Vice helped define the visual palette of the 1980s, while Friedkin's To Live and Die in L.A. resembled its style.

There is no concrete evidence to support the claim that Mann sued Friedkin for plagiarism, but the legend adds to the intrigue surrounding their respective works.

Over the last 50 years, Michael Mann and the late William Friedkin have been two of the most respected and adored filmmakers. While beginning in different eras and taking disparate career paths, the body of work between the two is compatible. Mann and Friedkin are slick, postmodern visual artists who craft viscerally propulsive stories about crime and punishment. Everyone has a film from their respective filmographies that they deeply admire, whether it's Heat, The Exorcist, The Insider, or The French Connection. From Mann's perspective, his similarities to Friedkin were pushing the line, as he allegedly sued his fellow director in a court of law following the release of Friedkin's To Live and Die in L.A.

'Miami Vice' Defined the 1980s

Image via NBC

Michael Mann, beyond his prowess as a sharp and emotionally probing filmmaker in the crime genre primarily focused on tacticians who pride themselves on their professionalism, helped cement the visual palette of the 1980s. Thief, Mann's 1981 debut feature film that serves as the blueprint for his future work, features the neon-filled sheen that dominated culture in the decade. The film, starring an electric James Caan, uses the neon glow and rain-slick streets to convey an ominous mood, as the film follows Caan's titular thief and his plight as an independent outlaw against the threat of a local criminal enterprise.

Despite Thief's critical acclaim, the '80s were not truly born until the debut of Miami Vice, a series in which Mann served as an executive producer. The series, about Crockett (Don Johnson) and Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas), two undercover police detectives in Miami, was reflective of the zeitgeist while on air, and remains a formative text for our collective comprehension of the era in contemporary times, thanks to its eclectic soundtrack and gaudy fashion. Mann remains a celebrated and pivotal filmmaker today, as his latest film Ferrari boasts an impressive cast in Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, and Penélope Cruz.

Among the giants that emerged during the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s, William Friedkin is one of the key auteurs who shaped the fabric of the cinematic movement. New Hollywood was founded upon raw, gritty, and anti-establishment storytelling, and few filmmakers were more committed to this vision than Friedkin. By the mid-70s, he was on top of the film world after winning Best Director and Best Picture for The French Connection, and crafting a blockbuster before the term "blockbuster" entered the film vernacular with The Exorcist. Friedkin's films, unsettling in their relentless momentum and impeccably structured, are a product of the director's sophisticated take on pulpy entertainment. Following Sorcerer, one of the seismic Hollywood flops that triggered the downfall of New Hollywood, along with Heaven's Gate, Friedkin had to start from scratch and accept smaller and disparate projects.

'To Live and Die in L.A.' Shows a Different Side of William Friedkin

Friedkin, who passed in 2023 at 87 years old, continued to work frequently after his New Hollywood glory years, but his films, stylistically and thematically, strayed from what audiences expected from the director. Many viewers will be surprised to learn that Blue Chips, starring Nick Nolte as a college basketball coach who recruits Shaquille O'Neal, and Rules of Engagement, the austere war-set legal drama, were both directed by Friedkin. His posthumously released 2023 film on Showtime, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, takes place in a realm not akin to The French Connection or The Exorcist but is driven by his signature intensity within the rigid confines of a Navy courtroom.

Related Michael Mann’s Underrated ‘Blackhat’ Was Ahead of Its Time This tech-oriented action thriller has a lot going for it, and it isn't the first time a Michael Mann film deserved a critical re-evaluation.

In between William Friedkin's artistic prime and late-period work, he directed To Live and Die in L.A., which resembles his defining films of the '70s more than anything else in its wake. The film follows a valiant Secret Service agent Richard Chance (William Petersen) who hunts down the man responsible for his partner's slaying, Eric Master (Willem Dafoe), who specializes in producing counterfeit currency. To Live and Die in L.A. was a breakout showcase for its stars, Petersen and Dafoe. Petersen's iconography as a law enforcement agent and Dafoe as a menacing heavy can be attributed to Friedkin's stellar casting. The breakthrough of the two actors is complemented by Friedkin's slick and live-wire direction.

He takes a rudimentary premise that could easily account for an episode of Petersen's future network series, CSI, and ramps up the intensity of the story, which in turn allows the action sequences to function as a psychological drama. On a surface-level viewing, the action scenes, particularly the car chases, rival the groundbreaking guerrilla car chases in The French Connection. A year later, Petersen would star as Will Graham in Mann's Manhunter, an adaptation of Thomas Harris' Red Dragon, part of his Hannibal Lecter series.

'To Live and Die in L.A.' Resembles 'Miami Vice's Style

Close

For Michael Mann, something about To Live and Die in L.A. seemed a little too familiar. While Friedkin's brutality was present in his 1985 cat-and-mouse thriller, the slick and stylized glamor often associated with Miami Vice was certainly identifiable in the film. Legend states that Mann did not appreciate any form of implicit homage, as he sued Friedkin over the visual style of To Live and Die in L.A., accusing him of plagiarism. However, there is no existing evidence that suggests that Mann ever officially filed a lawsuit or even released a statement involving his grievances towards Friedkin's project. The only source confirming this alleged lawsuit is IMDb trivia, which is not a valid source. As is often the case, factoids presented on the Internet merely exist in the form of legend. The enticing setup of two prestigious directors battling in court makes us want to believe it is the truth.

William Friedkin Had Ownership Problems With 'Sorcerer'

Decades later, Friedkin would be involved in a lawsuit regarding the rights to his own films. After being denied the right to screen his overlooked masterpiece, Sorcerer, Friedkin sued studios Paramount and Universal in 2012. The lawsuit also inquired about the logistics of Sorcerer's ownership, as the director was unclear as to who owned the film. The suit stated that "Bafflingly, however, defendants persist in denying that Friedkin has any rights to exploit the picture." Friedkin also claimed that he had failed to receive a profit participation statement in the last 20 years. According to the director, the financial implications of the film were immaterial. Rather, he sought to "free the picture" from a proverbial distribution purgatory. Friedkin dropped the lawsuit a year later, as he began work on a remastered digital copy of Sorcerer with a new company.

Unfortunately, despite the promising dramatic stakes of the conflict, Michael Mann's plagiarism claim against William Friedkin and To Live and Die in L.A. appears to remain a legend. This would have been a difficult case for Mann to win, as artistic plagiarism and copyright require a high burden of proof. In the eyes of the law, creative arts are a loose property. In retrospect, the belief that To Live and Die in L.A. directly replicated the style of Miami Vice is a testament to the influence of the television show's distinct iconography, which is empowered by the imaginative visual language that has made Mann one of the finest directors of our time.