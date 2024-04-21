The Big Picture Michael McDowell, praised by Stephen King, is a hidden gem in horror literature, with eerie tales worth exploring.

McDowell's novel, The Amulet, delivers Southern Gothic horror with a slasher edge, making it a must-read for horror fans.

While the Thinner movie adaptation disappoints, McDowell's screenplay showcases his talent for storytelling in the horror genre.

When it comes to horror literature, genre fans have a hefty serving of classics to go off of. Stephen King has spent over half a century as one of the most popular authors on Earth. His novels, from the out-out horror fare like It, and The Shining, to the pitch-black, super-bleak titles like Pet Sematary, have become some of the late 20th Century's most popular written works. Those are only to name a few of his iconic titles, as a large majority of King's bibliography is made up of widely popular, stone-cold classics, with most of those residing in the horror aisles, as well.

King isn't just one of the best-known chiller authors, he's also one of the genre's greatest curators. He has always been vocal about his love for things like H.P. Lovecraft, The Witch, and The Evil Dead. One of the people whom he has given some of the highest praise for was Michael McDowell. While you might not know his name off the top of your head, McDowell is the brain behind many of your favorite spooky tales. He wrote several perfectly eerie stories during his life, including Beetlejuice (which he co-wrote with Warren Skaaren), The Nightmare Before Christmas, some work on Tales from the Crypt, Tales from the Darkside, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and even the screenplay for the 1996 film adaptation of King's Thinner. Unfortunately, McDowell passed away in 1999 at the age of 49 years old. While he left behind plenty of great works, it makes you wonder what else he might have drummed up if he had more time.

Thinner (1996) An obese attorney is cursed by a gypsy to rapidly and uncontrollably lose weight. Release Date October 25, 1996 Director Tom Holland Cast Robert John Burke , Joe Mantegna , Lucinda Jenney , Bethany Joy Lenz , Time Winters , Howard Erskine , Terrence Garmey , Randy Jurgensen Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Michael McDowell , Tom Holland

Michael McDowell Had a Short-Yet-Fantastic Career in Horror Fiction

Of all the authors that Stephen King has taken time to dish up praise for, Michael McDowell is probably one of the lesser-known names. His career only ran from the late '70s until the late '90s. While he didn't have much time to work with, he did make the most of it. McDowell left behind a hefty body of books and screenplays, the best of which all fell into the annals of horror. He might not have been held to the same degree as contemporaries like King, Clive Barker, or Peter Straub, but it's time that his name took on a greater reputation. Back in the 1980s, King referred to McDowell as "the finest writer of paperback originals in America today." He didn't find praise like that for no reason. McDowell might have gone on to be best known for his screenplays, but his novels are where his unique voice truly shined through. With every movie or TV show that he ever worked on, his tone would be forced to sift through the voices of other artists. On the page, however, he could be left to his own devices.

'The Amulet' is Michael McDowell at His Best

Image via Avon Books

His first widely published novel, The Amulet, was released in 1979. Its story follows Sarah Howell, who looks after her disfigured husband, Dean, in a small Alabama town. Dean's mother, Jo, blames everyone in the town for her son's state, and after she lends a strange amulet to the one she deems most responsible, people around town start turning up murdered. Straight out of the gate, McDowell was delivering his specific flavor of horror. The Amulet is a Southern Gothic horror novel on the surface, full of backwoods locations, openly Alabama-tinged dialogue, and a swampy, bizarre mysticism that isn't so far off from the first season of True Detective. Don't lose sight of the book's gruesome side, either — this one is never afraid to let the blood flow. McDowell's book even has an early slasher edge to it, coming with a central mystery, a steady body count, and loads of gore. Horror fans need this book!

It's no wonder that King is a fan of McDowell's. The Amulet feels like a long-lost classic that the world-famous author might have written between Salem's Lot and The Shining. It has every bit of the former's small-town details and characterization (taking little pockets in the narrative to peer through various windows of Pine Cone, Alabama's residents), while also carrying the disorienting, bone-chilling qualities of the latter. Underneath everything, both authors keep a pitch-black, wry sense of humor running to keep the novel moving light on its feet. Amulet even feels like a precursor to King's novel, Needful Things, in the way it examines how small-town people interact with material possessions. If King veterans need more of their favorite author's tone, then The Amulet should be their next read.

The 'Thinner' Movie Adaptation is Disappointing But Has a Great Screenplay

Close

Then, once King fans become well acclimated to McDowell's bibliography, they would be wise to dive into 1996's Thinner, a film adaptation of King's classic novel. The story follows an overweight attorney, Billy Halleck (Robert John Burke), who starts uncontrollably losing weight after an encounter with a gypsy. McDowell never dove into directing, but he regularly wrote screenplays, and this is one of his best.

Having these two authorial voices unite is a real treat. The novel and film's King-isms are obvious, with their morally grey characters, mysterious horror premise, and dark sense of humor running through them. Since McDowell carried similar storytelling sensibilities, he was able to pull together a fun and pulpy screenplay that feels true to its source material. Unfortunately, the movie itself isn't all that great. The score often ruins tense moments, Tom Holland doesn't bring the sinister edge that the screenplay calls for, and the prosthetics look so cheap that you can't take any of Halleck's initial scenes seriously. it should be said that the book isn't one of King's best, either. It came out of King's Richard Bachmann exercise, a pseudonym that he used to write darker and sleazier projects than usual. These titles are fun but they don't carry the weight of King's best. For all the shortcomings that Thinner might have, McDowell's screenplay is not one of them. This could have been one of the best King adaptations if the script had been handled better.

If you get hooked on McDowell's particular brand of horror, then you've got plenty to dive into. Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas take his flavor of horror comedy to the extreme. Meanwhile, his episodes of Tales from the Crypt and Tales from the Darkside prove his strengths in short-form storytelling. But he's at his absolute best with The Amulet — a novel that should be celebrated as one of the best horror entries of the '70s. Love your King, Barker, and Straub all you want, but the fourth face on the Late 20th Century Mount Rushmore of Horror should be Michael McDowell.

Thinner is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon