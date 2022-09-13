When David Gordon Green’s Halloween came out in 2018, horror fans were ecstatic. After almost a decade without our favorite William Shatner mask-wearing slasher, Michael Myers was back. Even better, we were promised that the Myers of the sequels, with increasingly bad masks and absurd plots, was gone. This Halloween would go back to the original and wipe away everything that came after.

Why the New Michael Myers Worked

2018’s Halloween was a success, racking up $255.6 million worldwide, resulting in the announcement of two more movies, last year’s Halloween Kills, and October’s finale, Halloween Ends. The 2018 film worked for two reasons. It focused on its characters again, making them the centerpiece, and not whatever outlandish motive Michael Myers might have to kill this time. Of course, bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis as Myers’ nemesis Laurie Strode was instrumental in this.

The film also worked because it made Michael Myers scary again. So many of the sequels failed simply because they got Myers wrong. The masks were abysmal. His motive was all over the place. He was even getting beaten up by Busta Rhymes of all people. 2018’s Halloween restored Michael Myers to most of his original glory. The mask looked like the Michael Myers of old. Having James Jude Courtney behind it was perfect. His mannerisms, his walk, just the menacing nature of him standing perfectly still helped immensely.

There only seemed to be one complaint from fans. The Michael Myers of 2018 was no longer the Boogeyman of 1978. What made him so scary in the original film was how patient he was. He would take his time, watching his victim from the background, waiting. He was a shadow who could be in any frame. Outside of a few moments in 2018, Myers is not that. Instead, he is a force of brutal anger, rage pent-up for forty years now unleashed for the sake of gore and a body count. That absence of fear built on quietness holds this Michael Myers back from being the best.

Why the 'Halloween II' Michael Myers is Best

In 1981’s Halloween II, fans got the best of both Michaels. We get the creeping background Boogeyman of the first film, plus the relentless brutality in today’s trilogy. Yes, technically they’re different Michaels because 2018 disregards all the sequels due to this film’s boxing-in twist which revealed that Michael and Laurie are brother and sister. Still, they are the same man, just in different timelines, so to speak, for Halloween II takes place on the same night as the events of the 1978 film.

In 1978’s Halloween, Michael Myers was a man who hadn’t killed since he was a child. He was just as fascinated with the buildup as the act itself. When he did finally kill, it was almost out of a childlike curiosity, such as when he stabs Bob in the kitchen, then tilts his head, taking in what he’s done. He’s also not the best at it. When he’s choking Annie in her car, he gets frustrated that it's taking so long, shaking her, even grunting, before he slits her throat instead.

Halloween II gave us a Michael who could still be slow and methodical, but who, now that he’s been thwarted and injured, and now that Laurie Strode has gotten away, is filled with rage. The earliest instance of this comes after a wounded Myers visits the elderly Elrods to steal a knife. We see The Shape standing in the background, watching the couple who can’t see him. He could kill them both at any time, but he’s content to just watch. He is scary as hell simply by doing nothing. He leaves them unharmed, but then turns his rage against their next door neighbor, Alice, a young woman seemingly the same age as Laurie Strode and her friends.

Michael is supposed to be focused on finding Laurie, but he stops, and instead watches Alice, that childlike urge still there to watch and not be seen, like with his sister when he was a little boy. He could leave it at that. Alice means nothing to him. She’s not part of his plan. But this Michael is filled with a rage that didn’t exist until Dr. Loomis shot him, allowing the final girl to get away. When Alice isn’t looking, Michael sneaks in, staying quiet, hiding, like the Michael Myers we know. When he wants her to come find him, he makes a noise. And when she crosses his path, he springs up like a cat and stabs her in the throat, quickly killing her. He doesn’t care to prolong things or make it a game. He only wants to kill.

Ironically, this scene was not part of director Rick Rosenthal’s original cut of the film. John Carpenter, who wrote and directed the original, but only wrote the sequel, thought that Rosenthal’s vision was too bloodless and that there needed to be more violence, hence this scene and a few others that seem out of place. It’s not out of place, however, if you’re looking at it as added character development for the villain and not just simply adding to the body count.

Michael 'The Shape' in 'Halloween II'

There are so many instances of the patient, stalking Shape and an ultra-violent slashing monster in Halloween II. Michael calmly watches from the parking lot as a nurse enters the hospital that Laurie Strode has been transported to. He follows that up by cutting the phone lines, then waiting for the lazy security guard to come by, so he can clobber him over the head with a hammer. He then watches, from a maternity ward filled with newborns of all places, as more nurses go about their shift, before calmly walking away without attacking.

The rage won’t stay quiet though. Michael attacks again, draining one nurse of her blood off-screen. A doctor gets a syringe to the eye off-screen as well. When a nurse finds the doctor, The Shape slowly appears from the darkness and thrusts a syringe into her temple. Another nurse, Karen, meets both versions of Michael. While trying to have a tryst with her EMT boyfriend, Budd, in one of the hospital whirlpools, Michael draws Budd away and kills him, unbeknownst to Karen. He then slinks back into the whirlpool area, and with Karen’s back to him, puts his hand on her shoulder. He could easily kill her right away, but he’d rather prolong the moment, letting Karen think that he’s Budd. She talks to him, even kisses Michael’s fingers, before turning to find a white mask gazing down on her.

Michael 'The Slasher' in 'Halloween II'

It’s then that he strikes in a way more vicious than anything found in 1978’s Halloween, but on par with the brutality of 2018’s Halloween. Having turned up the temperature on the whirlpool, Michael shoves Karen’s face down into the boiling water. He could just drown her, but instead he brings her up several times, letting her get a breath, just to shove her back down again, each time revealing a face that is burning away. It’s a quiet rage, but a rage, nonetheless. This is the most graphic Michael had been in his violence up to this point. The Michael Myers of 2018 and 2021’s Halloween Kills, who smashed heads like pumpkins and stabbed old women in the throat with broken light fixtures, would be proud.

This is the perfect example of the combined versions of Michael Myers. He is still The Shape, but one with more intensity added to his crimes. The scene also gives us another example of Michael’s high tolerance of pain. In the original he is stabbed in the neck, the eye, the chest, but he keeps coming. Dr. Loomis shoots him six times, but he gets back up. Still, he is wounded. He feels the wounds made against him. In Halloween 2, the rage buries the pain. When he kills Karen, his hand is down in the boiling water, but he doesn’t react, just as he is so easily able to shake off the pain in the present films.

The Different Actors Playing Michael Myers

Still, you can see that Michael is different in Halloween II. Part of that comes from the obvious. It’s a different man behind the mask this time, with Nick Castle replaced by stuntman Dick Warlock. Many fans don’t like the change. Castle made Michael so much more than your standard horror villain. Though his face was hidden under a mask, Castle’s swift and graceful movements brought Michael Myers to life and made him look all the more intimidating.

Dick Warlock’s portrayal of The Shape was more rigid. He walks with his spine even more erect, his head and arms barely moving, and with a slow and stiff gait. Some dislike the performance for being too robotic. Whether the choice was intentional or not, however, it works. Michael has been badly wounded. He’s just fallen off of a balcony. Though he may not be processing the pain, it makes sense that his body would be damaged and less graceful in its movements. The robotic walk works because Michael Myers has become like a robot, transforming from a curious manchild to a broken, almost mindless killer honing in on its target. He is the shark from Jaws now.

Some fans also didn’t like how Dick Warlock looked under the mask, saying his face was too lumpy. Yes, The Shape did look a bit different. The exact same mask was used for Halloween II that was used in Halloween. Nick Castle and Dick Warlock had differently shaped faces, so of course Michael Myers is going to look a little off from the previous film. As with Warlock’s choice of walk, even if unintentional, the change works to fit Myers’ character. He has been beaten up. It makes sense that the mask would now look beaten up and distorted as well. Even the color is different. The stark whiteness is now dulled and a bit yellow due to the mask having been placed under writer and producer Debra Hill’s bed for years. Hill was a heavy smoker. Without even meaning to, the mask has become worn looking, showing the consequences of that night.

All of this combines to give us the best version of Michael Myers. If you love that original mask, you’ll find it here. If you love Michael Myers as The Shape, that creepy peeping tom who can be behind you right now without you even knowing he’s there, Halloween II gives you that. If you’re a fan of the modern films, because you like to see the blood being spilled and the inventive kills, Rick Rosenthal’s film delivers. Dick Warlock’s Michael Myers has the quietness of Nick Castle and the brutality of James Jude Courtney all in one. David Gordon Green, with the right intentions, may have chosen to ignore this Michael Myers. Horror fans never should.