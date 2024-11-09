Halloween may have come and gone, but that didn’t stop one of the most prominent toy and collectible manufacturers in the game from dropping a new figure of one of the holiday’s most iconic characters. The official Iron Studios Instagram account unveiled a new Michael Myers figure based on the killer’s appearance in Halloween, the 2018 legacy sequel that returned Jamie Lee Curtis to the role of Laurie Strode. The Michael Myers figure is 1/10 scale and features him wearing his iconic blue jumpsuit and white mask, while also grasping a knife in one hand and carrying one of his victims by the shirt in the other hand. The figure retails for $249.99 and is now available for pre-order and expected to be released in the third quarter of 2025.

Iron Studios is arguably Hot Toys biggest rival in the pop culture toy and collectible space, along with other big plays like Funko POP!. Iron Studios just recently announced several new figures to get excited about, not least of which is a Kraven the Hunter collectible to celebrate the release of the upcoming Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led film that’s due in theaters on December 13. Iron Studios also dropped two new figures, one of Anakin Skywalker and another of his Padawan Ahsoka Tano, each based on their appearance in the 2023 Disney+ show, Ahsoka, during the Clone Wars flashback episode where Ahsoka is portrayed by Ariana Greenblatt. Iron Studios also revealed several new Masters of the Universe figures, including two He-Man collectibles and one of his famous enemy, the Lord of the Beasts. Last month Iron Studios also dropped new Daredevil and Thor collectibles.

What Is the Highest-Grossing ‘Halloween’ Movie?

Domestically, the highest-grossing Halloween movie is 2018’s Halloween, which hauled in more than $159 million in the United States to pair with $96 million internationally for a worldwide total of $255 million, all on a reported budget of only $10 million. Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, also earned big at the box office domestically but experienced a steep drop-off internationally, grossing $92 million in the U.S. and $39 million overseas for a total of $131 million. The most recent installment, Halloween Ends, paired $64 million domestically with $40 million internationally for a $104 million total.

The Halloween Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch Halloween on Netflix.

Halloween Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe, Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Director David Gordon Green Cast Jamie Lee Curtis , Judy Greer , Andi Matichak , Will Patton , Virginia Gardner , James Jude Courtney , Nick Castle Runtime 106 Minutes Writers David Gordon Green , Danny McBride , Jeff Fradley , John Carpenter , Debra Hill

WATCH ON NETFLIX