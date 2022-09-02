There's no shortage of villains when it comes to the horror genre. Whether it's Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Candyman, or even Alien. Guys like Chucky and Freddy Krueger get by on their personality and hilarious one-liners. However, there are villains like Michael Myers, a man we barely know anything about, at least when he was introduced in the very first Halloween film. Our introduction to Mr. Myers saw him stab his sister for a reason that remains unknown. Clearly, it means the guy is unhinged and a psycho, but people aren't as black and white. There's also layers behind every man or woman; so surely, there's a deep underlying meaning as to why Michael stabbed his sister. Maybe he was jealous of her? Or angry? Or perhaps she was abusing young Myers, and he was getting revenge? We never get an answer in the John Carpenter version, which is why Michael Myers is such a scary figure. In general, villains where the audience knows next to nothing about them tend to be the scariest ones.

Character development is very important in storytelling. We somewhat understand a character like The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) because the film makes it clear that he murders children. But why does he kill children? Does he hate their innocence and view of the world? Is he jealous of their happy lives? Could it have something to do with that mask on his face? That air of mystery is what drives these horror films that make it so compelling. Since we don't know what The Grabber's exact motives are, all sorts of questions and theories pop into our heads, trying to figure out just who this person is.

More importantly, the unknown is scary. The reason the chest burst scene in Alien is so memorable isn't just due to the grotesque nature of the scene, but it was a genuine shock since no one saw that moment coming. Even the actors themselves didn't know, as Ridley Scott wanted a raw, genuine emotion from his cast, so their scripts simply read, "the thing emerges."

Whether it's a xenomorph, a shape-shifting alien (The Thing), or The Grabber (The Black Phone), the lack of knowledge surrounding these characters is what's essential in horror. That's not to say that giving a villain a backstory will instantly doom him or her, but Rob Zombie adding context to Michael Myer's past failed due to the fact that it killed the mystique about the man behind the mask. It turned him into a generic villain with a sympathetic backstory and while it gave Michael layers, he no longer felt scary because we understood his motivation. The lack of character development is actually beneficial for villains of horror movies. Hell, the same can be said for the protagonists. Yes, we do need to care about these characters in order to invest into their journey. However, going back to Halloween, we also barely know anything about Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie Strode, but the key thing is that she's a likable presence representing an innocence and purity that viewers are able to gravitate towards.

Crafting a villain with an unknown backstory taps into a fear many people have in real life. Some stranger has the power to change the status quo and the worst thing about the situation is that you don't have an answer to it. Obviously, the purpose of a horror movie is to incite fear, and part of that fear is walking blindly into the dark without a clue of what's ahead. Villains like Michael Myers or even The Grabber represent more than just a couple of crazy dudes in a mask. They're scary because their worldview is unknown, thus making for an unpredictable narrative filled with tension and dread.