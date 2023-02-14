Is there a more imminently likable actor working today than Michael Peña? The veteran actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorite has been a consistently endearing presence in both cinema and television for the past two decades. While Michael Peña is sadly not often the lead, he’s so good at stealing scenes (particularly as Luis in the Ant-Man movies!) that he pretty much makes everything he’s in better as a result. With great comedic timing, stirring dramatic skills, and a truly excellent singing voice, Michael Peña has a versatile skill set that makes him well suited for character parts.

Michael Peña has been acting since the late 1990s, but he first got his breakout roles in the Best Picture winner Million Dollar Baby (and has since become a favorite of director Clint Eastwood) and his role as Detective Armando Renta on The Shield. Peña is among the busiest actors working today, and often appears in multiple films a year while also lending his voice to animation. MCU fans are looking forward to seeing him pop up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as Luis’ thoughts on the wild developments in the universe have been some of the most enjoyable moments in the first two Ant-Man movies.

Here are some of the best Michael Peña roles that you need to check out.

Daniel Ruiz in 'Crash' (2005)

Crash may be one of the worst Best Picture winners in history, but Peña deserves credit for his stripped down performance as the locksmith Daniel, who is falsely accused of being a criminal. If Paul Haggis’ melodramatic writing can be ignored, Peña encapsulates how infuriatingly stigmatized the criminal justice system is.

Officer John in 'Babel' (2006)

Alejandro Gonazalez Inarritu’s continent-spanning drama Babel explores how connecting tragedies lead to moments of heartbreak across the globe. Peña gives a rarely grim performance as a police officer stationed at the border who is tasked with prosecuting Mexican immigrants.

Chango in '30 Minutes or Less' (2011)

Peña isn’t trying to be intimidating with his performance as the hitman Chango in 30 Minutes or Less, but his casual awareness of criminal protocol is enough to terrify the ill-witted robbers Dwayne (Danny McBride) and Travis (Nick Swardson). It’s hilarious to see one incompetent criminal meet up with two guys that are even dumber than he is.

Officer Miguel 'Mike Z' Zavala in 'End of Watch' (2012)

David Ayer’s police drama End of Watch is one of the best examples of how the “found footage” genre can be used for non-horror projects. Peña and Jake Gyllenhaal star as two lifelong friends and partners who spend nearly every moment of their shift together; it’s a window into what the grueling day job looks like, why these men commit their lives to justice, and what it’s like to put your life on the line for someone that they care about. Although he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Peña was sadly snubbed of an Oscar nomination.

Paco Hernandez in 'American Hustle' (2013)

While it’s hard to keep track of the countless actors that pop up in American Hustle, Peña has a particularly amusing role as the FBI agent Paco Hernandez, who is assigned to assist in Richie DiMaso’s (Bradley Cooper) plan by posing as Sheikh Abdullah. Peña’s embarrassment when the scheme is discovered by the mob boss Victor Telligo (Robert De Niro) is one of the comedic highs of the film.

Corporal Trinidad 'Trini' 'Gordo' García in 'Fury' (2014)

In another collaboration with Ayer, Peña once again fits in as part of an intimate ensemble of Fury with his role as “Gordo,” the driver for a Sherman E8 tank in the most violent days of World War II. As the new recruit “Machine” (Logan Lerman) joins the crew of Sergeant Wardaddy (Brad Pitt), the loader “Coon-Ass” (Jon Bernthal), the gunner “Bible” (Shia Labeouf), and Gordo, he’s slowly adjusted to the dark sense of humor and comradery the men share during the onslaught of battle.

Miguel in 'Frontera' (2014)

You may not have heard of this independent western drama, but Frontera contains one of the most haunting performances of Peña’s career. He stars as Miguel, a peaceful Mexican farmer who is falsely detained for the murder of the rancher Olivia McNary (Amy Madigan), and must sit in prison as his wife Paulina (Eva Longoria) is subjected to abuse. The moving scenes between Miguel and Olivia’s husband, Roy (Ed Harris), are thoughtful in how both characters reflect on their similarly tragic marriages.

Luis in 'Ant-Man' (2015)

There aren’t many scene stealers in the MCU that are funnier than Luis in Ant-Man. The best friend of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) shows a great perspective on the universe from the point-of-view of a working class hustler, whose life is only occasionally interrupted by the larger events. Luis’ fast-talking attitude may annoy Scott, but his versatile skill set comes in handy during the heist scenes. While Ant-Man and the Wasp was a disappointment compared to its predecessor, Luis was easily the best part of the film.

Rick Martinez in 'The Martian' (2015)

The Martian is one of the most rewatchable science fiction movies of the 21st century, and it's in large part due to the believability of what life as an astronaut looks like. The early scenes that show Mark Watney with his crew mates Rick Martinez (Peña), Commander Melissa Lewis (Jessica Chastain), Beth Johanssen (Kate Mara), Chris Beck (Sebastian Stan), and Alex Vogel (Askel Hennie) are so endearing that they make Mark’s isolation even more lonely. Even in the darker moments when the team realizes that they abandoned their friend, Peña gives a playful performance as Martinez is tasked with communicating with Watney.

Kiki Camarena in 'Narcos: Mexico' (2018)

Michael Peña’s heartbreaking performance as Kiki Camarena in the first season of Narcos: Mexico solidified that the Narcos spinoff series had surpassed its predecessor. A veteran DEA agent and loving father, Camarena is tasked with investigating the drug cartel of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) during its inception. While Peña is warm and charming in the moments he spends with his family, he shows that Camarena is a seasoned detective who is more ambitious and tactile than his fellow agents in the DEA. His devastating death raises the stakes for the series, and leaves a big gap for the second season.

