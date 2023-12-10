Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, collectively known as "The Archers," were a groundbreaking British filmmaking duo whose collaboration produced some of the most imaginative and visually stunning films of the 1940s and '50s. They made a string of memorable war movies during WWII, before branching out into more fantastical and ambitious stories like Black Narcissus and The Red Shoes.

Both quintessentially British and yet universal, the duo's films continue to be celebrated for their thematic depth, innovative storytelling, and groundbreaking visual techniques, solidifying Powell and Pressburger's legacy as cinematic trailblazers. The following films are the finest of their achievements and a great starting place for anyone curious to explore their work.

10 'One of Our Aircraft Is Missing' (1942)

An engaging war movie

After their aircraft is shot down over Nazi-occupied Holland, the surviving members of a British bomber crew must rely on the courage and ingenuity of the Dutch resistance to evade capture and make their way back to England. They sneak across the countryside incognito, a daring task that threatens to end in tragedy at any point. They hide in trucks, boats, and churches, right under the noses of the occupying Germans.

The Archers made One of Our Aircraft is Missing at the behest of the British Ministry of Information, with the aim of boosting morale. However, despite essentially being propaganda, the movie is miles ahead of most films of its kind. It's obviously rather dated now, but a suspenseful plot and decent effects carry this war movie over the finish line, hinting at the superior spectacles Powell and Pressburger would go on to make.

9 'Hour of Glory' (1949)

A war film from a more personal perspective

Hour of Glory (also known as The Small Back Room) is another World War II movie, but this time with more of a noir-ish feel. It centers on Sammy Rice (David Farrar), a brilliant but embittered scientist tasked with diffusing German booby-trapped bombs. Sammy contends not only with the physical dangers of his job but also his own inner demons. At the same time, he must navigate office politics and fickle power brokers. As the pressure intensifies, Sammy's relationship with his girlfriend (Kathleen Byron) becomes strained.

It's both a thriller and a character study, delving into the psychological toll of war on an individual. Visually, The Archers pay homage to works of German expressionism like F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu. Hour of Glory doesn't boast the grandeur or production value of Powell and Pressburger's more famous movies, but it's still tightly constructed and well-acted.

8 'The Tales of Hoffmann' (1951)

Multiple stories intertwined

This epic technicolor opera follows the poet Hoffmann (Robert Rounseville) as he recounts his three ill-fated love affairs, each with a supernatural or otherworldly element. From a mechanical doll brought to life to a courtesan with a tragic secret, Hoffmann's stories are as visually enchanting as they are emotionally resonant. All the while, Hoffmann pines for the prima ballerina Stella (Moira Shearer), who connects all the narratives.

Powell and Pressburger employ their distinctive visual style to create a sumptuous and dreamlike atmosphere, complemented by the spectacular set designs and imaginative choreography. It's essentially a filmed theater production which does not try to hide this at all but rather revels in it. Instead of conventional dialogue, The Archers tell these interlocking stories through stunning dance numbers and stirring music. The result is a film unlike any other.

7 'A Canterbury Tale' (1944)

A unique romantic mystery

A Canterbury Tale is loosely based on the classic story by Geoffrey Chaucer but relocates the setting from the Middle Ages to 1943. The three "pilgrims" at the heart of the story are a British soldier named Peter (Dennis Price), an American serviceman named Bob (John Sweet), and a "land girl" (a female farmworker) named Alison (Sheila Sim) who, through various circumstances, find themselves in the historic city of Canterbury. As they explore the town and its surroundings, they become entangled in a mysterious series of crimes involving the "Glue Man," who pours glue on the hair of local women.

Very much concerned with the past, the narrative weaves together elements of mystery and romance, with Canterbury Cathedral serving as a central motif. A Canterbury Tale defies easy categorization, which may explain why it was not as commercially successful as Powell and Pressburger's preceding movies. Nevertheless, in the decades since, it has developed a small but devoted following.

6 '49th Parallel' (1941)

A war film from the perspective of the enemy

49th Parallel is another World War II movie, but one which flips the genre on its head. Rather than focusing on the derring-do of Allied heroes, the main characters are German soldiers whose U-boat is sunk off the coast of Canada. Determined to reach the neutral United States and escape capture, the Germans encounter a diverse array of Canadian citizens, each representing different aspects of the country's cultural and social fabric.

At the same time, The Archers refuse to demonize the German officers, but portray them as complex and realistic people - just ones on the opposite side of an existential conflict. Powell is on the record as having said that he made the movie with the goal of convincing the then-neutral Americans to enter the war. "I hoped it might scare the pants off the Americans," he has said. Indeed, the film is a call to unity against a common enemy, emphasizing the shared values of the Allied nations.

5 'I Know Where I'm Going!' (1945)

A romance with an unusual setting

Joan Webster (Wendy Hiller) is a headstrong and ambitious young woman who is set to marry a wealthy industrialist on the fictional Scottish Isle of Kiloran. However, her journey is thwarted when adverse weather conditions strand her on the Isle of Mull. There, Joan encounters a charismatic naval officer named Torquil MacNeil (Roger Livesey). They have a connection, and Joan soon finds herself torn between her materialistic goals and the unexpected allure of love and simplicity.

I Know Where I'm Going! may not be The Archer's most ambitious project, but charming performances and an authentic feel carry it over the finish line. The romantic story contrast with a bleak, rainy setting make for an interesting contrast, which is emphasized by Erwin Hillier's stunning cinematography. Intriguingly, it served as the basis for the loose 2010 adaptation Leap Year starring Amy Adams.

4 'Black Narcissus' (1947)

A drama of faith and desire

The tension between the sacred and the profane is palpable in this psychological drama. The story follows a group of nuns, led by Sister Clodagh (Deborah Kerr), who establish a convent in the Himalayas. They strive to maintain their spiritual focus in the challenging environment, but the haunting landscape and the presence of a handsome British agent (David Farrar) awaken repressed desires and emotional turmoil among them.

Black Narcissus is widely considered a landmark film, both for its daring erotic narrative and its technical mastery. Together, Alfred Junge's art direction and Jack Cardiff's vibrant cinematography produce striking, powerful imagery that would exert a lasting influence on cinema. They use lighting, empty space, and exquisitely painted backdrops to stunning effect. Kerr's performance was also widely praised, but the film's true highlight is Kathleen Byron as the ethereal, unstable Sister Ruth.

3 'The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp' (1943)

A study of one man and his society

This sweeping war movie chronicles the life of Clive Candy (Roger Livesey), a British officer whose military career spans from the Boer War to World War II. The narrative is shaped by Candy's relationships with his enemy-turned-friend Theo Kretschmar-Schuldorff (Anton Walbrook), and a nurse, Barbara Wynne (Deborah Kerr), whose paths intersect at various points in time. The film reflects on the changing face of warfare, friendship, and social values over the course of Candy's life: he becomes a microcosm of Britain in the first half of the 20th century.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp is highly regarded in the UK, for its impressive Technicolor visuals, intense performances, and thematic richness. It's both affectionate and satirical, critiquing British society - the military in particular - without becoming mean-spirited. In this way, the film serves as a fitting final portrait of a certain way of life that was soon to fade into history.

2 'The Red Shoes' (1948)

A fantastical extravaganza

This fantastical drama centers on ballerina Victoria Page (Moira Shearer), who becomes the protegé of the demanding and charismatic ballet impresario Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook). As she rises to fame in the ballet world, Victoria finds herself torn between her dedication to art and her love for a young and idealistic composer, Julian Craster (Marius Goring). The red ballet shoes, a symbol of artistic passion and sacrifice, take on a life of their own in this visually stunning film, with dance sequences that are as evocative as they are unforgettable.

The Archers reach new levels of visual ambition here - gorgeous sets, spellbinding choreography, and Jack Cardiff's camera working overtime to place the viewer right in the heart of this Technicolor dream. The Red Shoes is kaleidoscopic, combining drama, romance, dance, and even horror to produce a unique spectacle. Not for nothing, it frequently appears on critics' list of the greatest films ever made and has inspired everything from Barbie to Raging Bull.

1 'A Matter of Life and Death' (1946)

An otherworldly love story

Royal Air Force pilot Peter Carter (David Niven) miraculously survives a plane crash but is meant to die due to a celestial error. Refusing to accept his fate, Peter falls in love with June (Kim Hunter), a radio operator. An emissary from the afterlife comes to take Peter away, so he must mount a defense in a heavenly court in order to remain among the living. The film cleverly alternates between the earthly realm and the afterlife, depicted in striking black and white and Technicolor sequences, respectively.

As Peter appeals for his life, the film delves into profound philosophical and existential questions. It's intriguing how it portrays the flawed, fleeting reality of life as being superior to the staid perfection of heaven. This message was aimed at a public still reeling from the loss and devastation of World War II. It's a beautiful story, confidently told, representing everything that is great about Powell and Pressburger's work.

