On the latest episode of American Idol, Michael Rice, a singer from Hartlepool, England, auditioned for the reality competition series, while sharing his heartbreaking story. He revealed that after rekindling a relationship with his dad, he suddenly passed away from drug addiction. Michael auditioned with flying colors, earning a Golden Ticket, and a trip straight to Hollywood. But music fans will recognize Michael Rice from another singing competition show. One of international proportions. Michael Rice was the UK representative in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019. He may have placed last in Eurovision, but can Michael Rice redeem himself and make it to the top on American Idol? Based on that audition, it's 12 points to Michael Rice!

For their 22nd season, the seventh on ABC, American Idol is using the theme of coming home during the audition rounds. Each episode has featured a stop at the three judges' hometowns; Luke Bryan's hometown of Leesburg, Georgia, Katy Perry's hometown of Santa Barbara, California, and Lionel Richie's hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama. Despite the show being called American Idol, hopefuls from across the globe have dropped in for their shot at stardom. Enter Michael Rice.

Billed as a 26-year-old street performer from Hartlepool, England, the United Kingdom native left the judges in tears, as he walked away with a chance to continue his journey in Hollywood. Before starting his audition, Michael shared that he was raised by his single mother due to his father's unfortunate drug problem. She struggled to provide for the family, but the love was evident. He revealed that when he was 17, he did rekindle his relationship with his father. He was proud of Michael, but their relationship was cut short as his father had passed away from a heart attack due to drugs. Michael shared that this was his last memory of his father, an image that has stuck with him. With the story top of mind, Michael decided to perform the Kelly Clarkson classic "Because of You." His twist of the original American Idol winner's track won over all three judges, earning a standing ovation in the process. Dreams do come true!

Michael Rice Isn't New to Reality Competition Shows

With so many aspiring artists trying to find their big break on reality television, many singers have tried their hand at crossing over, auditioning or participating in an assortment of singing competition shows. Though, the programs are never too keen on divulging that information. But fans of the shows, as well as internet sleuths, have a keen eye when a familiar face crosses their screens. And Michael Rice is one of them! Michael Rice's resume has included a slew of reality television programs, primarily from overseas.

At the age of 17, Michael appeared on Season 11 of The X Factor in the United Kingdom. He auditioned with "I Look to You" by Whitney Houston, earning a chance to proceed in the competition. Sadly, he was eliminated following the Bootcamp round. A year later, Michael appeared on the first season of the unique competition program All Together Now. A format that hasn't reached the United States quite yet, the BBC One series allows a singer to perform for a panel of judges known as "The 100." It's a group of 100 music experts and performers of vast variety. The panel included Geri Halliwell of Spice Girls fame and Divina De Campo, who later went on to be the runner-up on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1. Like his appearance on American Idol, Michael Rice wowed the judges with his unique spins on Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary" and "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé. Michael ended up winning the series, becoming an instant name in the British music scene.

Thanks to his victory on All Together Now, Michael was invited to be one of the six acts to compete in Eurovision: You Decide, the UK's qualifying program that decided the song and artist that would represent them in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Through a combination of a jury and tele-vote, Michael was selected to represent the UK in Tel Aviv, Israel with the song "Bigger Than Us." When it comes to Eurovision, the United Kingdom has not had much success in the competition. Perhaps Brexit is partially to blame. As per contest rules, the host nation and the "Big Five," comprised of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, automatically qualify for the final round of Eurovision. Through no fault of his own, Michael Rice and the UK placed twenty-sixth, also known as dead last, receiving a dismal 11 total points, consisting of 3 points from Ireland's televote, 2 points from Aremenia, Hungary, and Norway's juries, and 1 point from Georgia and Switzerland's juries.

The Impact and Influence of 'Eurovision'

One of the longest-running televised singing competition programs on the globe is the Eurovision Song Contest. Held since 1956, active members of the European Broadcasting Union are eligible to compete where they send a representative from their country to compete for music glory. Through a series of juries and an at-home tele-vote, each country awards points to their fellow competitors, ranging from 12 to 1, where the entry with the most points wins. As a tradition, the winning country will host the competition the following year.

While it is mostly a European-watched event, bigger than the Super Bowl in America, Eurovision has spawned some of music history's biggest legends, including ABBA and Celine Dion. The impact and influence of the Eurovision Song Contest has reached the United States, being a bit of a cult phenomenon. The Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga became a smash hit, even earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original song for its anthem "Husavik (My Hometown)." NBC even tried its hand at its own version of Eurovision called American Song Contest, co-hosted by odd couple pairing of Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. In this adaptation of Eurovision, each state, the five territories, and Washington, D.C., submitted a song entry in order to achieve music domination. The winning act came from Oklahoma with the song "Wonderland" by AleXa. While Eurovision tends to send aspiring artists to represent them in the contest, American Song Contest did have some names of note including Jewel, Macy Gray, Michael Bolton, Riker Lynch, Sisqo, and Jordan Smith of The Voice fame.

With Michael Rice appearing on American Idol this season, there is actually another crossover from American Idol to Eurovision. Nutsa Buzaladze, who went simply as Nutsa, appeared on the 21st Season of American Idol, making it to the Top 12. As one of the bigger personalities, Nutsa was able to showcase her vocal prowess and make a global impact. She will be representing the country of Georgia in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. Her song, "Firefighter," is a pop dance track that is bound to be a showstopper. Sweden will be hosting the contestant this year after their victory in last year's contest thanks to Loreen's "Tattoo." This marked Loreen's second Eurovision victory, as she won with her song "Euphoria" in 2012. This year also happens to mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA's win for Sweden with "Waterloo" in 1974. In addition to Nutsa, reality television fans will also see another international reality television personality competing. Representing Belgium will be Mustii, one of the judges on Drag Race Belgique. The highest profile entry this year will be Michael Rice's home nation of the UK as they will be sending Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander as their representative. This year's contest truly has something for every music fan watching.

American Idol is a place where dreams can come true. Michael Rice is bringing his experience on reality competition shows to his American Idol journey, hoping it will work to his advantage. But being a predominantly British household name, Michael has arrived on American television with a fresh slate. His audition wowed the judges and viewers alike, and it's likely he'll find a bit more success than he did while competing at Eurovision. No matter what happens next, a new star is rising on American Idol.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 pm on ABC. It is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

