The Office is one of the best sitcoms (and comedy shows) of all time for a plethora of reasons, one of them being its legendary protagonist, flawlessly brought to life by comedy genius Steve Carrell, who perfectly embodies the role of a chaotic regional manager who is often the butt of everybody's jokes. The actor was more than once rightfully Emmy Award-nominated for his efforts as a result.

Another reason why the show is so popular is the unforgettable lines it features, which have, more often than not, been turned into memes throughout the years, with many people still referencing them 11 years after the show's finale. It would be impossible to picture The Office without Carrell's character and astounding performance, which produced some of the most hilarious line deliveries. To celebrate the most memorable, we invite readers to take a look back at the best Michael Scott quotes.

10 "I am Beyoncé, always."

"The Chump" (Season 6, Episode 25)

Image via NBC

One of Scott's most memorable scenes came in season six's episode 25, where he was arguing with Ed Helms's Andy, who first appeared on the show in season 3. While Scott is sitting in his office, the character confronts him by saying that "the person getting cheated on is the hero," then adding that Michael is Ali Later and he is the pop culture icon herself, Beyoncé in a reference to Steve Shill's 2009 film Obsession starring Idris Elba in the lead role.

Michael "always" seeing himself as Beyoncé makes for a fun bit because it perfectly reflects his self-confidence (or at least the one he seemingly possesses). It's overall a fun quote that makes for a great Internet meme and one of the most memorable Beyoncé mentions in a show or movie. Scott's serious expression while saying this is the cherry on top.

9 "Why are you the way that you are?"

"Casino Night" (Season 2, Episode 22)

Image via NBC

Michael's bickering with Paul Lieberstein's Scranton Human Resources Representative, Toby Flenderson, is nothing short of incredible, and this encounter in particular highlights that. "Honestly, every time I try to do something fun or exciting, you make it not that way. I hate so much about the things that you choose to be," Scott added.

Stating that Toby — who represents rules and admittedly prevents fun frequently — destroys everything he tries to do is a very Michael Scott thing to do, considering that he is Toby's #1 hater. Naturally, this one comes as no surprise. However, the magic in this line is Carrell's perfect delivery, which results in a hilarious, laugh-out-loud moment in the series; it was like saying, "Why do you hate fun?" but in a less direct way.

8 "You cheated on me? When I specifically asked you not to?"

"Goodbye, Toby" (Season 4, Episode 14)

Image via NBC

Michael discovers how cheating works in season four's episode 14, while he is having a conversation at a café with Jan (Melora Hardin) and she ultimately reveals that she is pregnant — and the baby is not his. This, of course, has Carrell's character flabbergasted. That is when this unforgettable gem of a line slips out of his lips.

While readers probably won't want to use this line anytime soon, the iconic moment definitely makes for a quotable one from The Office — especially considering that the line can be used in any context. It was just such a Michael Scott thing to say... and what adds to its charm is how audiences probably wouldn't expect any other reaction from the character.

7 "Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way."

"The Duel" (Season 5, Episode 11)

Image via NBC

After sharing a serious business conversation with Andy Buckley's Dunder Mifflin director David Wallace, Michael ends up admitting to the camera person that he will "start a sentence" and "don't even know where it's going." Like what happens in improv, he just hopes "to find it along the way.".

This The Duel's quote says a lot about Michael's personality (particularly about his capacities as a leader) and sheds light on Scott's distinctive... way with words. It's a great quote because, on top of being hilarious given the context, it's also relatable for audiences on the other side of the screen: who hasn't felt the same at least once in their lives? Plus, the fact that Michael is aware of his at-times-uncontrollable mouth just makes him more likable.

6 "Well, well, well. How the turntables..."

"Broke" (Season 5, Episode 23)

Image via NBC

Everyone has likely heard the common saying "how the tables have turned..." when something unexpected happens (especially when dynamics are reversed, which had happened between Scott and Wallace). Michael Scott's twist made for an unforgettable moment in the show, crackling audiences with his incapacity of resorting to older proverbs and properly saying them in a sentence.

The "well, well, well. How the turntables" line in season five's episode 23 just highlights Scott's clumsy, naive nature and infamous way with sayings (he also said something along the lines of "the ends justify the mean" in a different episode). The awkward silences that follow make this scene, which has been passed around as a meme countless times now, more epic.

5 "You know what they say. Fool me once, strike one. But fool me twice… strike three."

"Traveling Salesmen" (Season 3, Episode 12)

Image via NBC

Before season 5, Scott's peculiar way with proverbs had been proved true when he attempted to quote the iconic adage "fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me," which he ended up mixing with "strike one, two, three, you're out" with hilarious results. Michael says this when talking about Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) betrayal with the camera person.

As seen in an official The Office YouTube video, it's clear that Michael has a way of getting well-known phrases wrong, and this was one of his most memorable displays. The fact that it makes zero sense is — like many other jokes in the series — what makes the moment so cringely hilarious, with Carrell's impeccable delivery elevating it.

4 "Don't ever, for any reason, do anything to anyone for any reason ever, no matter what..."

"The Duel" (Season 5, Episode 11)

Image via NBC

"No matter where, or who, or who you are with, or where you are going, or where you've been... ever, for any reason whatsoever..." Scott added in The Duel, during the previously mentioned conversation with the great David Wallace that happened when the two reunited for a meeting. As expected, Wallace's facial expression was understandably interesting throughout, especially with all of the trademark The Office zoom that further elevated the scene.

This specific line highlights how chaotic and messy Michael's train of thought can be. It's also a very funny quote when taken out of context. While it has been known that Scott isn't exactly a role model from the beginning, this viral "motto" he "lives by" helps prove the point.

3 "I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious."

"Fun Run" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Image via NBC

Perhaps one of Michael's most defining quotes is "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little sititious" which is now an iconic play on words the character says while discussing "the curse that hit Meredith with my car" (meaning he believed there was a curse in the office). Fun Run is indeed a fun episode, with Carrell's once again impeccable line delivery helping make it utterly enjoyable.

While he ends up taking responsibility for his actions, this was a classic Michael comment that the character just had to make in such circumstances in order to defer the blame put on him (though hitting Kate Flannery's character with his car saves her from suffering from rabies in the end), almost fooling everyone with his sincerity in the first half of the line until he jokingly ends the phrase.

2 "I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do."

"Stress Relief" (Season 5, Episode 13)

Image via NBC

Scott's leadership skills are put to the test when Stanley (Leslie David Baker) has a heart attack and nobody knows what to do — not even the one person who is supposed to know everything. This unexpected event and Michael's reaction to it ultimately leads the boss to eventually give his staff CPR training, with disastrous results as expected.

Like other The Office lines, this one quote — specifically "in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do" — is a relatable one and can be applied to audiences' daily lives (though hopefully not in such a terrible circumstance). It's great because it's quotable and hilarious, as many fans of the show would agree.

1 "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me."

"The Fight" (Season 2, Episode 6)

Image via NBC

Many The Office quotes scream "Michael Scott" (including his iconic signature phrase "That's what she said," which ended up not making it to the list but still deserves a mention). However, this one definitely stands out from the bunch, showcasing Carrell's character's one-of-a-kind personality. Michael revealed the motivations behind his action during episode 6 of the second season when he is talking to the camera person after winning a fight with Dwight (orchestrated by the mischievous Jim, played by John Krasinski).

Considering Michael's confidence (especially after winning such a battle), it is not surprising that he would say such a thing, not that Carrell would deliver the line so extraordinarily. "I want people to be afraid of how much they love me" is peak Michael Scott and an unforgettable line in the series.

