A new 2022 movie preview released by Warner Bros., courtesy of their press site, has revealed that Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Knives Out) could be making his DCEU return in Andy Muschietti's The Flash.

Shannon’s first run in the DCEU was as General Zod in 2013’s Man of Steel and again briefly when Zod was bought back as Doomsday by Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The official cast list for The Flash also features Antje Traue, who appeared as Faora-Ul, General Zod's right hand in Man of Steel, who ended up imprisoned in the Phantom Zone in the film. While it would make sense to assume that Michael Shannon is playing the character again now in The Flash, it's not yet known if he will reprise the role of Zod.

The Flash’s story will follow the Flashpoint story from the comics, which means that time travel will be involved. Ultimately, the Flash himself is his own antagonist in that story, as he comes to grips with some of his own mistakes coming back to haunt him — especially as those consequences pertain to the multiverse. According to the plot summary released by Warner Bros., Miller's Barry Allen "pushes the limits of his superpowers" in his first solo movie, and based on the teaser we saw earlier this year at DC FanDome, that sees him butting up not just against other versions of DCEU superheroes but other versions of himself.

The Flash movie will feature Miller as the Scarlet Speedster and Ben Affleck as Batman, who returns to reprise his role from Justice League. The upcoming DC movie will also see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns — though this may not be the only DC movie Keaton returns to, as the actor also appears on the cast list for the upcoming Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon.

The Flash will also star Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston, who will be replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father in the DCEU. Muschietti directs from a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), who is also writing the Batgirl movie, with screen story by Hodson and John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco produce, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Marianne Jenkins serving as executive producers.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

