Spencer Squire will be making feature film directorial debut with Abandoned, a thriller that boasts an impressive cast made up of Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Michael Shannon (Knives Out, Nine Perfect Strangers), and John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane). Deadline reports that the film will be co-written by Squire, Jessica Scott (The X-Files), and Erik Patterson (Another Cinderella Story).

The recently wrapped thriller has been described as a mother, father, and infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son.

The film will be financed through a partnership between Vertical Entertainment and Three Point Capital. Vertical’s Peter Jarowey will executive produce the film alongside Roberts, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), and Robert Ogden Barnum.

In a joint statement made by Jarowey (Vertical) and Three Point’s David Gendron, Jarowey said:

"Abandoned is our first foray in this endeavor and we are extremely proud of the progress thus far. Marking Vertical’s fifth collaboration with producer Rob Barnum, the screenplay is terrific, and Spencer delivered an extremely frightening, yet relatable, feature brought to life by his incredible cast”

Shannon is a two-time Oscar nominee for Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals. He has recently seen in the HBO Max’s series Nine Perfect Strangers sharing screentime alongside Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman, to name a few. His next project, Shriver, will have him working alongside Zach Braff, Kate Hudson, and Squire, who will be in front of the camera this go around.

Roberts boasts an impressive resume as well, from her frequent collaboration with Ryan Murphy in the American Horror Story anthology series to her most recent role in Netflix’s Holidate. She will next be seen in Marius Balchunas’ About Fate.

Gallagher Jr. will next appear in Eli Horowitz’s thriller The Cow and Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s I.S.S.

Currently, there is no release date for Abandoned.

