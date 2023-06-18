Michael Shannon is one of the most sought after names in Hollywood right now, thanks to his lead roles in smaller films like Take Shelter and Midnight Special, along with supporting parts in bigger movies including The Shape of Water and Knives Out. Currently, he can be seen reprising his role of General Zod in The Flash. He's also a veteran of TV and the theater, and has racked up Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Tony Award nominations.

None of Shannon's success, however, may have happened if not for a small role he was given in a huge movie. In 1993, at just the age of nineteen, Michael Shannon landed the minor part of Fred, where he would act along a major star named Bill Murray. The movie was Groundhog Day, and even though it was thirty years ago and Shannon has accomplished so much in his career since then, it's a part he still talks about today.

Michael Shannon's Part in 'Groundhog Day'

Even if you've never seen Groundhog Day, chances are you get the gist of it due to how much the film's title has become part of our culture over the last three decades. Whenever someone feels like their life is so monotonous that it seems as if they're living the same day over and over, they often say it feels like Groundhog Day. In the film, Murray stars as a weatherman named Phil who is off to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to cover the Groundhog Day festival. Phil is a misanthropic grump who just wants to get the day over with; however, he finds himself stuck in a time loop where every day is Groundhog Day. The film's theme explores how a person can truly change for the better, as Phil goes from suicidal, to chasing perfected love in the form of Andie MacDowell's Rita, to becoming a good person who lives for others.

Part of Phil's day, every day, is to go the local diner. It's there he talks with Rita. One scene has him telling Rita that he's a god as he tries to explain to her that he lives the same day over and over. To prove it, he takes her around the diner, introducing her to people he should be meeting for the first time, but is somehow able to tell Rita all about them, to her and the patrons' surprise. On his path is a young couple sitting at a table. He introduces them to Rita as Debbie and Fred. Debbie asks, "Do I know you?" Phil tells Rita that Debbie and Fred are supposed to be getting married today, but Debbie is getting cold feet. He knows this from the many repeated days he's spent getting to know the same people. "What?!" Fred yells in shock. Fred, with his boyish face and slicked hair is none other than Michael Shannon. At the end of the film, with Phil having accepted his fate of living in a repetitive world where he can still make a difference, he takes Rita to a party. Debbie and Fred are there, having just got married. Fred thanks Phil for making Debbie go through with it. Phil hands them two tickets as a wedding present. Fred looks down at them, and full of joyful shock, yells, "WrestleMania! No way!" He picks up his wife and jumps in the air. She kisses Phil, and Fred kisses Rita, but Debbie, now angered, pulls him away.

This wasn't exactly Michael Shannon's first role. There was a "blink and you'll miss it" moment in a 1992 TV movie called Overexposed where his role is so insignificant that he is known only as "Young Man." For years after, Shannon may have been best known as that WrestleMania guy from Groundhog Day. There was theater and TV work in the 90s, but it wasn't until the 2000s that he really began to take off in blockbuster films like Pearl Harbor, Vanilla Sky, and 8 Mile.

Michael Shannon Talks About Working With Bill Murray

In a Vanity Fair YouTube video published a few weeks ago as part of hyping up The Flash, Michael Shannon talked about some of his biggest roles. Included was how he landed his role in Groundhog Day. He spoke of working in theater in Chicago and how a casting director wanted Shannon to meet Harold Ramis because he was about to start filming a movie there.

"Super nervous going in to meet Mr. Ramis but he was as sweet as could be. You know, there wasn't much to it, the scene, it was basically just me shouting 'WrestleMania!,' but I guess he was charmed by what I did, and I got the part."

Shannon also talked about being in the same room as a comedy icon like Bill Murray. He said the most fun he had was watching Murray improvise.

"Since I was in the restaurant, I just got a real tutorial getting to watch him do his thing. The biggest thing I learned watching Bill Murray was that it's important to have fun. He was just so relaxed. He was just having so much fun... He just had a real ease about him. He was so comfortable in his own skin."

Bill Murray was known not to be so fun on the set of Groundhog Day, however. He was going through a divorce and was in such a foul mood that he constantly fought with his longtime friend, Harold Ramis. It was so bad that the two didn't speak again for decades. That bad attitude was even let loose on Michael Shannon. In a 2013 interview on The Late Show With David Letterman, Shannon talked about hearing Murray listen to the band The Talking Heads while on set. A nervous Shannon innocently asked Murray if he liked the band, to which Murray snarkily replied, "Well, duh." Shannon was mortified. He thought Bill Murray hated him. The next day though, as they were getting ready to shoot, a big moment happened for Shannon that he hasn't forgotten.

“Harold holds his hand up, and says, now before we run this, Mike, Bill’s got something to say to you. Bill puts his hand on my shoulder and says, ‘Mike, I like you. I really do. We’re good. Don’t worry about what happened the other day. It’s OK.'"

Michael Shannon Had a Different Reaction to 'Groundhog Day' During COVID

Groundhog Day is regarded as one of the best modern American comedies and the epitome of a classic time loop film, but there is so much more going on than just the laughs and clever premise. It's also a film that has been analyzed for its deeper meanings. It has been dissected by both religious and philisophical scholars alike.

In April 2020, during the early days of the COVID pandemic, Michael Shannon appeared via Zoom for an interview on Comedy Central's Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz. Horowitz asked if Shannon had been showing his family his older movies with them spending so much time cooped up. Shannon admitted that he'd shown them Groundhog Day. "It's a real interesting movie to watch right now," he said. Horowitz hinted how the COVID lockdown was like Groundhog Day. "Yeah, it was almost kind of sad," Shannon added. "I kind of wanted to cry, which wasn't how I felt when it came out."

Michael Shannon's star has grown immensely since 1993. I mean, the guy's battled Superman. He told Letterman in 2013 that he once ran into Murray at a film festival in France. Murray remembered him and invited Shannon back to his hotel where they sat around and ate cheese. Now that's a day to relive over and over.