Michael Shannon has established himself as one of the greatest character actors of his generation. Often drawn to playing offbeat characters with odd backstories, Shannon has given acclaimed performances in roles that most actors would be too scared to take on. Few performers can be described as “unrecognizable” in their various roles, but Shannon is one. Between dark comedies, powerful independent dramas, unique genre films, and a few major blockbusters, Shannon has appeared in almost every type of film.

Although no stranger to doing great television work, Shannon is most famous for his work on the big screen, representing some of the boldest acting in recent years alongside established industry legends and up-and-coming artists. Since his debut, Shannon has made it a priority to work on excellent projects, many of which are quite enjoyable. These are Michael Shannon's most rewatchable movies, and fans will surely want to watch them more than once.

10 ‘8 Mile’ (2002)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Fans of Eminem’s music may have been surprised to learn that he was also among the best rappers turned actors, capable of giving emotionally nuanced performances. The rap star tells a semi-autobiographical story with 8 Mile, which follows a young artist’s rise within a group within a series of rap battles. Shannon has a supporting role in 8 Mile as the character Greg Buehl, whose romance with Eminem’s mother Stephanie (Kim Basinger) sparks conflict.

Shannon helps sell the emotional authenticity and gritty style of 8 Mile, as the film shows the chaotic, often violent circumstances within the streets of Detroit. While not a major role, Shannon’s character contributes to the sense of helplessness that Eminem’s character feels. Surprisingly inspiring and filled with great music, 8 Mile is one of the most thoroughly rewatchable and entertaining music-related films of the 21st century.

9 ‘Bug’ (2006)

Directed by William Friedkin

One of Shannon’s greatest strengths is delivering the type of off-the-wall, intense performances that could have easily become a caricature. No film is better evidence of this than William Friedkin’s underrated gem Bug, based on the play of the same name by Tracy Letts. Bug features Shannon in the role of a disturbed veteran dealing with severe mental health issues. He becomes convinced that there is a conspiracy controlling his actions and kidnaps a woman (Ashley Judd) to show her the truth.

Bug captures the intimacy of a stage production while still including the type of visual hallmarks that are essential within Friedkin’s style. It’s a truly unique performance on Shannon’s part; he’s profoundly upsetting, sympathetic, and darkly amusing all at once. While not always a pleasant experience, Bug is certainly worth rewatching because of how unique it is.

8 ‘Revolutionary Road’ (2008)

Directed by Sam Mendes

It’s often a sign of a great actor if they can upstage their co-stars despite having relatively little screen time; that's what Shannon does in Sam Mendes’ heartbreaking period drama Revolutionary Road. The film chronicles the complicated romance between the charismatic businessman Frank Wheeler (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his wife, April (Kate Winslet), as they grow disenfranchised by the American dream while living in the suburbs.

Shannon has a brief supporting role as a disturbed man who initiates an argument with the couple; his work earned him a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Shannon completely changes Revolutionary Road's tone as the film continues to head into a more cynical direction after his major scene. Although it features a heartbreaking ending with Frank and April, Revolutionary Road is at its best and most engaging when Shannon is on screen.

7 ‘Take Shelter’ (2011)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Although best known for playing villains and side characters, Shannon got the chance to be a leading man in the disaster film Take Shelter. Jeff Nichols’ intimate 2011 thriller centers on Curtis, a loving father who begins suspecting a dangerous storm is coming, putting his family in danger. He attempts to convince his wife (Jessica Chastain) of the truth despite being doubted by the majority of his friends and family.

Despite its supernatural themes, Take Shelter addresses universal concerns about fatherhood, truth, and the fear of death. Shannon gives one of his warmest and most empathetic performances in Take Shelter. He sells his character's anxiety without descending into chaos, instead opting for a heartwarming and extremely sympathetic portrayal of desperation and frustration. Twisting and mysterious, Take Shelter is a brilliant thriller that reveals something new with every rewatch.

6 ‘99 Homes’ (2015)

Directed by Ramin Bahrani

99 Homes contains one of the most vindictive and terrifying performances of Shannon’s career. Ramin Bahrani’s politically loaded drama features Shannon as a ruthless real estate mogul who convinces a young father (Andrew Garfield) to help him remove families from their homes. A sharp critique of capitalism that shows the disparity of America’s wealth inequities, 99 Homes remains just as relevant today as it was during its initial release window.

The film examines how easy it can be for the system to become corrupted when greed is involved. Shannon plays a realistic villain in 99 Homes; it would have been easy for him to lean into the eccentric side of the role, but his performance is perhaps more impressive because it is so plausible. While he did receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Shannon’s work was sadly overlooked by the Academy Awards. Brutal but thought-provoking, 99 Homes is a necessary watch that perfectly captures a distinct period in 21st-century history.

5 ‘Nocturnal Animals’ (2016)

Directed by Tom Ford

Nocturnal Animals is a bold, genre-bending thriller that analyzes the way stories are told. The film centers on an author’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) fictional account of a harrowing situation that is read by his ex-wife (Amy Adams). Shannon appears within this “story within a story” as a ruthless, depraved police officer insistent on enacting his version of justice. It’s one of the most grounded and terrifying performances of Shannon’s career, and his work earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

While the film also features a powerful villainous role from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals succeeds largely because Shannon struck the right tone with his performance, allowing Tom Ford’s message to become clear. It’s evident that while the section of the film that he appears in isn’t intended to be “real,” it is an extended revenge fantasy that does share some connections to reality. Although challenging, Nocturnal Animals is a thrilling and mesmerizing movie that invites numerous rewatches, if only to unpack its mountain of subtext.

4 ‘Midnight Special’ (2016)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Midnight Special is a wholly unique take on the superhero genre that features the most emotionally devastating performance of Shannon’s career. In another collaboration with Nichols, Shannon stars as the loving father of a young boy (Jaeden Martell) whose superpowers have attracted the attention of a governmental analyst (Adam Driver). Shannon’s character is forced to cope with the burden of protecting a messianic figure as they go on the run from authorities.

Shannon perfectly captures the soul of a loving father. Although he recognizes that his son’s abilities could be used for many different purposes, he never views him as anything but an innocent boy. While there was the potential for Midnight Special to become too heady in its weighty themes, Shannon’s devastating performance allowed it to be universal and absorbing in a way that any parent or family member could relate to.

3 ‘Elvis & Nixon’ (2016)

Directed by Liza Johnson

There have now been several different interpretations of the life of Elvis Presley, including Austin Butler’s Academy Award-nominated role in Elvis and Jacob Elordi’s more sinister interpretation in Priscilla. However, Elvis & Nixon gave Shannon the opportunity to show a more comical side of “The King of Rock’n’Roll.” Based on an unbelievable true story, the film shows how Elvis met with United States President Richard Nixon (Kevin Spacey) in hopes of becoming an undercover agent for the American military.

Shannon leans into the eccentricity of Elvis, who has become so enamored by his star power that he has lost all grasp on reality. As comical as his portrayal is, Shannon does a good job at showing why Elvis’ work was so influential upon the popular culture of the 1960s and why he has remained a critical figure for generations of music fans. His performance is electrifying and endlessly entertaining, and fans will surely want to rewatch the movie to discover the nuances of Shannon's portrayal.

2 ‘The Shape of Water’ (2017)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water is the highest-grossing film of Guillermo del Toro’s career. Set during the Cold War, the film examines a unique love story between an amphibious creature (Doug Jones) and a mute woman (Sally Hawkins) who works at a governmental facility. Shannon co-stars as a ruthless government official, Richard Strickland, who abuses his power and has no respect for the creature in his facility. His villainous role adds tension to the heartfelt romance at the center of The Shape of Water.

The film certainly has a number of whimsical allusions to classic cinema, contrasted with humanity's cruelty and intolerance, showcased in Shannon's terrifying performance. It’s these universal themes that make it relevant within any historical context. Moreover, The Shape of Water is a love letter to the “outsiders” and “monsters” who do not feel respected in a society that sharply condemns and isolates them. The romance element and engaging performances from the cast make it incredibly enjoyable and an easy film to revisit.

1 ‘Knives Out’ (2019)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Knives Out is a sharply written, hilarious homage to the “whodunit” mysteries of Agatha Christie that sneaks in some biting satire of the upper class. While its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, may have provided a more beguiling mystery, the original Knives Out provided a perfect origin story for Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), a renowned detective investigating the murder of an acclaimed mystery writer (Christopher Plummer). Shannon co-stars as Walt Thrombey, one of the many suspects who Blanc interviews and does a great job at not giving away the film’s conclusion.

The irreverent Knives Out was an example of how Shannon could be both intimidating and humorous. Although he's decidedly not a "nice" guy, Shannon’s character also provides some of the film’s best laughs thanks to his hilarious chemistry with the cast, especially Chris Evans. It’s thanks to Shannon’s work that Knives Out has become a successful franchise that audiences are excited about moving forward.

