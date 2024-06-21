The Big Picture Michael Shannon excels in unconventional roles, but also in traditional leading man roles.

Complete Unknown is an emotional mystery thriller about identity with enigmatic performances by Shannon and Rachel Weisz.

Complete Unknown showcases Shannon's emotional depth and sensitivity, proving he can be a great romantic lead.

Michael Shannon is often cited as one of the industry’s best living “character actors,” as he has shown expertise in playing offbeat and unusual roles. Whether it’s his Academy Award-nominated performance as a brutal lawman in Nocturnal Animals, his terrifying performance as a disturbed veteran in Bug, his goofy interpretation of the “King of Rock’n’Roll” in Elvis & Nixon, or his scene-stealing performance on Boardwalk Empire, Shannon often excels in taking on parts that may have been considered “too out there” by many of his contemporaries. However, the experimentation that Shannon has shown shouldn’t indicate that he’s not suited for more traditional leading man roles. The romantic mystery film Complete Unknown allowed Shannon to show his romantic side.

Debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016, Complete Unknown cast Shannon alongside Rachel Weisz in one of the most enigmatic roles of her career. While Complete Unknown sadly didn’t become a breakout hit, Complete Unknown is an underrated gem that succeeds in casting Shannon and Weisz against type.

What Is 'Complete Unknown' About?

While not a traditional noir, Complete Unknown is an emotional mystery thriller about the nature of identity. Shannon stars as Tom, a happily married man who lives in New York City alongside his wife Ramina (Azita Ghanizada). As Tom’s friends prepare to throw him a birthday party, his coworker Clyde (Michael Chernus) has a chance encounter with Alice (Weisz), who claims to be a marine biologist specializing in rare species of frogs. Clyde kindly asks Alice to join him at the party, however, he doesn’t realize until they arrive that she shares a history with Tom. The two had been lovers when they were in high school, but Alice unexpectedly changed her identity. In the years that have passed, she’s changed her persona several times, yet never settled on a concrete identity that she wants to maintain for the rest of her life.

Shannon does a great job of showing Tom’s fear of his life being uprooted. While his current job isn’t as fulfilling as he may have expected when he was younger, he is content with where he is and appears to be genuinely in love with Ramina. Shannon excels at showing the initial trepidation that Tom feels upon Alice’s arrival. Her appearance sparks memories of a very different time in his life when he was willing to make more adventurous decisions. In many ways, Tom is settled due to Alice’s abrupt disappearance when they were younger. He’s almost angry that she thinks she can suddenly return and expect things to return to the way they were.

'Complete Unknown' Subverts Michael Shanon and Rachel Weisz’s Roles

Complete Unknown succeeds by showing the range that both Shannon and Weisz have. In a twist of what fans of their work may have expected, it's Shannon who is playing the “normal,” grounded character, and Weisz who is playing an enigmatic loner. However, it never feels like the two became involved in the film for the sake of “stunt casting.” Shannon is able to show how vulnerable Tom is, as he has kept his relationship with Alice a secret from many of his loved ones. Similarly, Alice doesn’t understand that she could be tearing Tom’s family life apart. She has become lost within her different identities and seeks a connection with someone who has seemingly found his place. The complete sincerity that both actors show makes the film’s crushing emotional revelations even more devastating.

While the film intertwines a few shocking twists and turns, Complete Unknown creates exciting sexual tension between Shannon and Weisz. The film smartly chooses to leave much of their past ambiguous, leaving the viewer to draw their own conclusions about what their relationship actually looked like. Nonetheless, it’s clear that there was a point in their lives where Tom and Alice were completely committed to each other; as they venture into the streets of New York together, both begin to desire what each other has. Shannon indicates that Tom enjoys the freedom that comes with Alice’s changing identities, and Weisz suggests that Alice is finally looking to earn the self-confidence that Tom has. In a film that’s relatively contained to just a few critical locations, the chemistry between the stars is what keeps the viewers engaged.

Michael Shannon Is More Than Just a Character Actor

Shannon’s casting in Complete Unknown wasn’t a complete shock, as films like Revolutionary Road indicated he could star in emotional dramas about the dark side of relationships. However, Complete Unknown served as further evidence that Shannon is a great romantic lead. While he had appeared in a few steamy scenes throughout Boardwalk Empire, Complete Unknown showed that he could show a healthy and sensitive side of masculinity. Even though the film toys with the concept of male fantasy, Shannon’s performance is never toxic or controlling. He's earnest in a heartbreaking way, elevating what was already a strong screenplay into a profound examination of aging and love.

Complete Unknown also proved that Shannon could play “normal” characters. As fun as it is to see him give a hammy performance in films like Premium Rush or The Shape of Water, films like Take Shelter indicated he could strip away his eccentricities and play a docile family man. It’s disappointing that Complete Unknown has been relatively forgotten, as it shows a more dynamic side to one of the industry’s most exciting living actors.

Complete Unknown is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

