There aren't many leading men who can bring the subtle and quiet intensity to a role like Michael Shannon. We've seen him at his dramatic best in Boardwalk Empire and in films like The Shape of Water and Knives Out. What we really want, however, is more of Shannon playing a mentally unstable pariah. Why? Because no one can play the silently disturbed as well as he can. We've gotten glimpses of it in collaborations with Mike Nichols in Take Shelter as a father on the brink of a nervous breakdown or as a desperate man on the run in Midnight Special. Shannon is the lead in both of these movies and delivers award-winning performances. But in 2008's period piece Revolutionary Road, he has to take a back seat to our favorite couple from Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who reunite to lead an outstanding cast that includes Oscar winner Kathy Bates, Stranger Things' David Harbour, and the versatile Kathryn Hahn. And yet, we are in no way surprised that Shannon steals every scene he is in as the emotionally fragile John Givings. It's just a testament to how talented an actor he is.

RELATED: Michael Shannon’s Debut Role Was in This Iconic Bill Murray Movie

What is 'Revolutionary Road' About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Sam Mendes, Revolutionary Road is set in post-war mid-'50s America, and is an adaptation of Richard Yates' novel of the same name. DiCaprio and Winslet play Frank and April Wheeler, a couple who fall in love only to find themselves at odds over the unfulfilled promises they made to each other as they settle into a generic suburban life in Connecticut. It's an emotionally wrought and well-acted movie with both leads delivering quality performances. But it is within the supporting cast that you find the character that leaves you walking away from the theater thinking to yourself, "How did that guy manage to steal his scenes from the A-list stars?" That actor would be Michael Shannon, and Mendes delivers an adaptation of Yates' John Givings that really packs a punch as a recently released psychiatric patient who finds himself getting involved in the growing tension between Frank and April Wheeler.

What Makes Michael Shannon's Performance So Great in 'Revolutionary Road'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sure, he looks squared away in the nice suits that his overprotective mother (Bates) dresses him in, but underneath the boy scout facade is a troubled man who is on the verge of exploding at any moment. Who is better to portray that kind of subtle and simmering rage and unhappiness than the most quietly intense actor working today? Shannon has made a career out of coyly withholding from the audience just long enough to make us wonder whether he's immensely introspective or totally disinterested. In Revolutionary Road, however, Shannon is a little bit more mouthy than you're probably used to seeing him. His mother is quick to defend him as being psychologically fragile, but what Shannon's John Givings really lacks is a filter. He says what he thinks and has absolutely no fear of how it will be interpreted.

Is that a byproduct of mental illness? Possibly, but the way he gets in Frank's face and challenges him to acknowledge the "hopeless emptiness" of life strikes a chord and is some of the most memorable dialogue of the movie. In a film that takes shots at regular, middle-class America, it absolutely relies on the superb performances of Shannon and its two leads embracing the subtleties of settling for less and trying to make it seem like it's more. Shannon stands out because he is willing to say what everyone else in the film is too uncomfortable or too afraid to admit out loud. It can be an emotionally exhausting watch but in a good way that requires the viewer to examine the lies we tell ourselves about the lives we aren't living. And Shannon's character holds a mirror to the face of both Jack and April in one scene in particular where he and Frank almost come to blows.

'Revolutionary Road' Slowly Eats Away at the Facade of Happiness

Image via Paramount Pictures

At some point in your life, you're most likely going to question whether you have "lived your best life" or settled for something much less in order to be comfortable. Every day, we tell ourselves that we're going to make a difference and get out of bed with that "carpe diem" attitude, but by lunch, it can feel more like "Why bother?" This is what Michael Shannon highlights so deftly in Revolutionary Road. Sometimes, a mental illness or disorder like the one John Givings has in the movie (it's never specified exactly what disorder) can remove the pretenses that we fortify ourselves with in order to avoid the truth.

Shannon's character is almost like a drunk who has lost his inhibitions and starts telling things like they are. Within every drunk rambling is an element of truth that we withhold to avoid the reality we don't want to admit. And this is really what the author Richard Yates and director Sam Mendes want Shannon to provide in a movie that very slowly gnaws away at your innards and exposes some ugly truths. John Givings is the figurative drunk at the end of the bar who will tell you what everyone else is thinking, and that can be excruciating to witness. But it's a pleasure to watch an actor of Shannon's caliber do it on the big screen, while stealing the show from two of Hollywood's biggest darlings and arguably the most famous on-screen couple since Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler in Gone With the Wind.