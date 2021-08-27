Nine Perfect Strangers star Michael Shannon recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and surprised the audience with a special musical performance. Meyers and Shannon led into the song by discussing Shannon's musical past. Although he is a very talented actor, Shannon has been playing music since he was 15 and has been participating in cover bands on and off ever since.

The song he sang on Meyer's show, however, was the first original song he'd ever written, called "The Armadillo Song" and, as one might guess, it's about a young armadillo living his best armadillo life out in the desert. The musical composition itself is fairly simple: it's mostly just one chord played to a slow, toe-tapping beat. "The Armadillo Song" also has a bit of a folksy twang to it. But fair warning: listen at your own risk. There's a very real chance it will get stuck in your head all day.

In the second verse, there are some cheeky lyrics about the armadillo getting a comb from his father as a parting gift - despite the fact that, at the time, Shannon believed that armadillos didn't have hair. Fun fact, however: they actually do! But most of this hair is along their underbelly, which is rarely seen because of their tendency to roll up in a defensive position and hide that luxurious mane.

Aside from entertaining the audience with his music, Shannon's main reason for appearing on the late-night talk show was to promote upcoming episodes of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. The next episode premieres on September 1 exclusively on Hulu. Check out "The Armadillo Song" for yourself below.

