Michael Shannon is just about as good as it gets when it comes to leading men in today's film industry. From terrific performances in movies like The Shape of Water, Knives Out, Midnight Special, and Nocturnal Animals to small screen performances in Waco, George & Tammy, and Boardwalk Empire, he delivers the goods every time the director says, "action!" But there is one role in particular that captures our attention a little more than the rest. That's not to say his brilliant turn in 2011's Take Shelter is necessarily better than his other films. Still, it definitely is the best embodiment of all the expressive subtlety he brings to a project.

Shannon has a unique combination of having a daunting physical presence standing at six feet and three inches with a quiet intensity that shows itself through his distinct facial expressions and soft-spoken manner. Maybe it's the way he furrows his pronounced brow and the high, sculpted cheekbones, but it's a singular quality. That's why we love him in this movie about a simple man who wants nothing more than a simple life in a small Ohio town where he works as an unassuming construction worker who slowly descends into madness over a vision of an approaching apocalypse that turns his simple life upside down.

Nightmarish Visions of an Apocalypse

Not much happens in the tiny little hamlet of LaGrange, Ohio where Curtis and Samantha LaForche (Jessica Chastain) live with their little girl, Nat (Katy Mixon). Nat is hearing impaired and requires several trips to an ear specialist to make sure she isn't getting worse and discuss the possibilities of a cochlear implant. Hence, the insurance that Curtis has as a part of his job with a local foundation construction and repair company is probably the most important part of the package he receives. Shannon's Curtis is soft-spoken and courteous. He loves his wife and daughter and wants nothing more than to provide for and take care of them, so when he starts to experience crippling night terrors and visions of strange and cataclysmic events involving an upcoming storm, he is rightfully concerned. His mother lives in an assisted living facility and suffers from severe paranoid schizophrenia and Curtis knows he has a genetic predisposition for mental illness. To further his concern, his mother was institutionalized in her mid-thirties, the same age as Curtis when the visions started to become particularly debilitating.

Is He Losing His Mind or Having Premonitions?

Writer-director Jeff Nichols does a beautiful job of keeping the film at a steady tempo while also impressing an urgency on the audience through the troubled mind of Curtis, and Shannon's reserved method makes his horrifying visions that much more visceral. Even as it appears that he is losing his mind, Shannon is quiet and bottles his emotions inside, not wanting to worry Samantha and Nat. So when he takes a backhoe from work and starts to build an underground storm shelter in his backyard, it makes you wonder if he is actually losing his grip on reality or actually having real premonitions of a storm that will wipe the small Midwestern town off the map.

Samantha believes it is the former, and is very patient with Curtis as he struggles with the idea that he may be succumbing to schizophrenia. She suggests counseling and medication to quell his fears and allow him to catch his breath and possibly stabilize. But after Curtis gets fired for borrowing the backhoe from work without permission and then makes a scene at a community potluck dinner—which would have been an Oscar moment for Shannon if the film had wanted to stump for him and the limited release of Take Shelter—when he flips a picnic table and barks out like a madman at everyone in the small gymnasium releasing all the pent-up fear and anger he's been suppressing. Samantha gently holds him and ushers him out of the gym, but later draws a line in the sand and demands he get help if he wants to continue to be a part of the family.

Maybe He was Right All Along

Just when it seems as if Curtis is in the midst of a nervous breakdown, the skies start to darken and collect in a threatening position over the town. A storm is coming, and Nichols deftly bobs and weaves with his narrative as it looks like Curtis may have been right all along. Fortunately, as the winds begin to howl and the rain begins to fall, the LaForche family is equipped with Cutis' underground bunker and gas masks that he has bought for a full-blown apocalypse. So down they go, slamming and Nat barring the door behind them as a storm rages over the eerie solitude of the small doomsday bunker. The three sit with their gas masks on until they no longer hear the noise from above. Samantha and Nat remove their masks, but Curtis isn't convinced the air is safe to breathe. Slowly, the weary and tormented husband and father removes his mask. Samantha demands that he open the door in what is tantamount to a symbolic gesture of him stopping the madness and realizing that everything is still standing outside. Shannon's ability to pull the anguish and despair out of every second that he refuses Samantha's demands is heart-wrenching. His portrayal of a man at the precipice of insanity being called off the ledge by his loving wife and daughter is worth the calculated slow burn of the first half of the movie.

Everything is Going to be Fine...Right?

After several minutes of prying from Samantha, Curtis opens the storm doors to discover that a storm had indeed blown through but did little more than blow over some lawn furniture. Shannon is so believable when he emerges with a combination of bewilderment and relief. The film jumps ahead a few months to find Curtis playing with Nat at the beach as the family has recovered and is at a point where they have taken a vacation to the shorelines of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It appears that Curtis is in a good place emotionally as he is building sand castles with Nat.

But Nichols has one last twist in mind when the two notice the wind picking up, and Nat looks off in the distance. Curtis turns around as the wind continues to build. Samantha comes to the nearby sliding glass door and all three are in awe at the something looming on the horizon. It's a brilliant curveball by Nichols as he leaves the viewer looking at the three with their jaws dropped as they bear witness to a terrifying line of enormous, dark, and ominous storm clouds lining up over the ocean. Samantha nods at Curtis as if to say, "You were right all along." Curtis returns a knowing nod as he scoops up Nat and the family takes shelter in the beach house just before a fade to black and the credits roll.

If you like Michael Shannon's work as we do, then you'll definitely want to enjoy his standout performance in Take Shelter.