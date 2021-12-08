Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nine Perfect Strangers) has signed on to star alongside Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) in an upcoming limited series titled George & Tammy, Deadline reports. The six episode series, which is being backed by Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network, will focus on the volatile relationship between country music stars and married couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and has set John Hillcoat (The Road) to direct.

The series was created and will be executively produced by Dead to Me creator and producer, Abe Sylvia. Serving alongside Sylvia on the executive production team will be Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin, Bryan Goluboff, and Chastain as well as 101 Studios’ (Yellowstone) David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

The music history series, which is being adapted for the screen by Sylvia and Goluboff, will pull much of its material from a book titled, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, which was written by Tammy and George’s daughter, Georgette Jones. The show will take viewers inside the turbulent cycles of the married duo and their country western music stardom. Their back and forth connection served as the base for several of their songs including “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Golden Ring”. Upon her birth, Georgette was treated like a country western princess, but things in the home proved to be incredibly rocky as Jones drank heavily which led to a toxic household. When he and Wynette (who may be most famous for her iconic song, “Stand By Your Man”) divorced after six years of marriage, the trauma of their marital happenings took a toll not only on the pair’s emotional states and careers, but also on Georgette. Being just four years old when her parents divorced, Georgette was plagued with her own issues and demons before discovering her singing talents and becoming a successful vocalist in her own right.

Image via Universal

For Jones’ vocals in the film, Shannon will be doing “blended singing”, a technique that was used in Bohemian Rhapsody. The process uses both the actor’s voice as well as the original singer’s voice (in this case, Jones), to bring the character to life. Meanwhile, Chastain will do her own vocals to portray the musical stylings of Wynette.

While not much else is known about the production, we do know that filming will begin tomorrow in North Carolina. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on this upcoming country music series.

