The mystery shrouding Kenneth Branagh's newest film The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde is getting clearer by the day. According to Deadline, more cast have officially signed on to be a part of the psychological thriller. Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Vicky McClure, Michael Balogun, and Kristina Tonteri-Young have all been added to the cast list. They join the previously announced Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders). Branagh's new film is independently financed, according to Deadline. It's slated as a contemporary psychological thriller, but details outside of that have been kept tightly under wraps.

Branagh reunites with his Belfast producers Tamar Thomas, Laura Berwick, and Becca Kovacik, as well as Matthew Jenkins, Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Thrillers and mysteries seem to be Branagh's bread and butter as of late. He starred as the Agatha Christie sleuth Hercule Poirot. He played Poirot in three films, the last of which was A Haunting in Venice, which he acted in and directed. Branagh is also the mind behind many iconic Shakespeare adaptations from the 1990s and 2000s such as Much Ado About Nothing and Hamlet.

Did You Know Kenneth Branagh Directed These Other Iconic Films?

Over his career, Branagh has had his hand in pretty much every genre of film. He directed all three Poirot mysteries with Disney, and in addition to the Shakespeare films, he also directed the first Thor movie back in 2011. Branagh was also in the director's chair for another Disney film, the 2015 live-action adaptation of Cinderella. The visually stunning movie starred Lily James and Richard Madden and Cinderella and her prince.

As for acting, his repertoire is also just as teasingly diverse. In addition to the Shakespeare adaptations he's directed, he's also starred in a number of them, most notably opposite Emma Thompson in Much Ado About Nothing. Branagh recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as Niels Bohr, a Danish physicist and Nobel Prize winner. Branagh will also join Ryan Reynolds (who is currently making headlines with the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine) in the upcoming film Mayday.

While the plot details are still unknown, the psychological thriller The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde will surely have the markings of a Kenneth Branagh film, making it one to watch.

Stay with Collider for the latest updates on The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde.