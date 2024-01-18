Good Omens serves as a great reminder of how delightful Michael Sheen is when he’s amping up his charm level. A veteran of film, television, and stage, Sheen has a wide variety of mediums that he participates in.

Although many of Sheen’s best work came in a series of made-for-television historical films, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a lot of great cinematic hits as well. Here are the top ten best Michael Sheen movies, ranked.

10 'Apostle' (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

While he’s often associated with playing warm, endearing roles, Sheen has routinely proven that he can play dark and enigmatic characters. His more sinister side is displayed perfectly in the 2018 Netflix film Apostle, a period horror film by The Raid: Redemption director Garteth Evans. It’s a disturbing analysis of the effects of ruthless cults from the perspective of the traveler, Thomas Ritchson (Dan Stevens), who is trying to save his sister. The seemingly simple mission becomes more challenging when Thomas is exposed to the cult’s dangerous members.

Sheen appears as the cult’s enigmatic leader, Malcolm Howe, who has the responsibility of indoctrinating its new members. While Apostle is quite graphic in its violence, it's Sheen’s demented charisma that is the film’s most disturbing element. It’s an unforgettable villainous performance that certainly elevates the material that he is working with.

9 'The Damned United' (2009)

Directed by Tom Hooper

The Damned United is one of the most underrated sports movies of the 21st century because it takes on the challenge of empathizing with the "losers.” The film chronicles the rise of Michael Clough (Sheen), a talented football coach who is appointed to the popular Leeds United club. After a series of disastrous performances, Clough is abruptly fired in an event that attracted the full wrath of the British public and media. It’s the rare football film that is equally powerful for lifelong fans and those with little knowledge of the sport.

Sheen brings great sensitivity to Clough, showing how his unkempt ego leads to his downfall. It’s a film that analyzes how radically someone’s reputation can change when they are under the public spotlight; Sheen succeeds in showing the chivalrous manner in which Clough handled the situation.

8 'Tron: Legacy' (2010)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

2010’s Tron: Legacy seemed to have the “legacy sequel” idea on its mind before Star Wars: The Force Awakens did it five years later. Nobody was really asking for a Tron sequel, but Joseph Kosinski’s visually stunning video game thriller is much more entertaining than it has any right to be.

Sheen gets one incredible standout scene as Castor, a flamboyant program that is decked out in a sci-fi version of Dr. Frank-N-Furter garb. His incredible dance sequence amidst a shootout is reason enough to rewatch Tron: Legacy, a film that has aged far better than many other legacy sequels of its era.

7 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott’s 2005 historical epic Kingdom of Heaven has an unusual reputation, as many reacted to the film harshly due to the neutered down, incoherent version of the project that was released in theaters. Scott’s far superior director’s cut transforms what was previously a confounding action movie into a meditative slice of history that reminded everyone why he was the director of Gladiator.

Sheen plays a pivotal role as a town priest who is murdered by his brother, Balian (Orlando Bloom), for burying his wife improperly. Most of Sheen’s scenes were restored in the extended edition. Sheen's role is crucial to the advancement of the plot, as it's the conflict that sends Balian onto his trajectory of heroism.

6 'Blood Diamond' (2006)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Blood Diamond takes on a lot of important world issues, and for the most part, does a good job at highlighting the cruelty within the African diamond trade and the dehumanizing impact that it has on the local population. The film follows the South African bounty hunter Danny Archer (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he helps the African father Solomon (Djimon Honsou) reunite with his family after they are separated amidst a firefight.

Sheen has a small, but critical part to play as the diamond trader who helps Solomon reach his wife and child. He is essential to one of the most emotional scenes in the film. Blood Diamond became an acclaimed film, with both Honsou and DiCaprio receiving Academy Award nominations for their work.

5 'Kill the Messenger' (2014)

Directed by Michael Cuesta

Kill the Messenger is one of the most underrated political thrillers of the past decade, and contains one of the best performances that Jeremy Renner has ever given. Renner stars as the San Jose Mercury News journalist Gary Webb, who begins investigating the United States government’s involvement with the cocaine smuggling industry and the drug war in Columbia.

Kill the Messenger does a great job at showing the different sources that Webb had to seek out in order to piece together the evidence; among them is the National Security Council staffer Fred Weil (Sheen), who warns him that digging into the story any further could place both him and his family in danger.

4 'Brad's Status' (2017)

Directed by Mike White

Brad’s Status is one of the better “mid-life crisis” films of the last few years because it doesn’t necessarily present getting older as just one thing; there’s a value to looking back at the legacy you’ve left behind, but it’s hard to adjust to a world that’s changing around you. The film follows struggling non-profit founder, Brad (Ben Stiller) as he accompanies his child on a college tour.

While Brad's Status is among the many underrated films released by Amazon Studios, the brilliant performances make it worth a watch. Sheen appears as Craig Fisher, a former friend of Brad’s who reveals himself to be an entitled, selfish jerk when they reunite. While it's a comedic film, Sheen brings a sense of dramatic sensitivity to his supporting role.

3 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Directed by Woody Allen

While Woody Allen’s work in the 21st century is generally not on the same level as everything that preceded it, 2011’s Midnight in Paris is the one exception. Allen’s fantasy film follows a nostalgic writer, Gil (Owen Wilson), who manages to escape from the clutches of his materialistic fiancé Inez (Rachel McAdams) while they vacation in Paris.

Gil’s midnight strolls magically transport him back in time to the 1920s where he gets to meet all of his literary heroes. Unfortunately, he becomes blind to the fact that Inez is having an affair with her obnoxious friend Paul (Sheen). It was a rare opportunity for Sheen to play a completely unlikable character.

2 'Frost/Nixon' (2008)

Directed by Ron Howard

The pivotal broadcast interview between journalist David Frost (Sheen) and former President of the United States Richard Nixon (Frank Langella) ended up defying the former commander-in-chief’s legacy; for the first time, the American people got to see Nixon open up about his involvement in the Watergate scandal that resulted in his resignation.

Hollywood may be obsessed with relitigating the Watergate scandal, but Frost/Nixon stands as one of the few films that fleshed the conflict out in detail. Ron Howard’s 2008 drama Frost/Nixon unpacked the process that Frost went to in order to prepare for one of the most important interviews in the history of American journalism. Sheen shows Frost’s dedication as he wrestles with the significance of his task.

1 'The Queen' (2006)

Directed by Stephen Frears

Helen Mirren may have finally won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Queen Elizabeth in Stephen Frears’ 2006 masterpiece The Queen, but it’s unlikely that the film would have been as impactful if it wasn’t for Sheen’s equally brilliant performance as United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair (Sheen). Screenwriter Peter Morgan would later depict the same events in his Netflix series The Crown, but they were handled much better in The Queen.

Sheen shows the new Prime Minister at his most vulnerable; it’s only weeks into his new administration that Princess Diana is killed in a car accident, and Blair is forced to somehow help both the nation (and the Queen) cope with losing a beloved public figure.

