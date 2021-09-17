While Jessica Chastain has delivered many great performances over the past decade, her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker might be her best yet. While watching director Michael Showalter’s film, I was blown away by Chastain’s transformation into Bakker with the way she used everything at her disposal to vanish into the role. Chastain has previously talked about how she spent many years studying Bakker’s mannerisms and vocal inflections, and it shows. At times when she's wearing the clothing and makeup you might forget it’s not Bakker on screen. If you’re a fan of watching great actors deliver incredible performances, look no further than The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke to Showalter. During the interview, he talked about the difficulty in getting the prosthetics just right, the trial and error that comes with makeup, Chastain’s incredible performance, and more.

Check out what Michael Showalter had to say in the player above. The Eyes of Tammy Faye is now playing in theaters.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for the film:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

