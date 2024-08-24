The Tiva spin-off continues getting outstanding updates from the cast. In a social media post, Tony DiNozzo himself, Michael Weatherly, posted a moody picture from behind the scenes of the latest NCIS spin-off: NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Weatherly captioned the picture with "Hi everyone... it seems there is a future crisis only 2 people can fix. Here's one of them: #ncis:tony&ziva." The show began production in Budapest last month and around that time the full cast was revealed.

The NCIS spin-off follows Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. Earlier this year, the show was announced, quickly nicknamed "The Tiva Spin-off" by fans, and they ended up not being too far off with that nickname. The show follows Tony and Ziva in Paris where they are raising their daughter, Tali, together. When the spin-off was first announced, CBS Studios President David Stapf says, “there was an organic reason for this show to exist, it was almost like a fan demand for it.” The fan service keeps indeed coming.

The "Tiva Spin-Off" Casting is Complete

When production was announced last month, so was the full cast. Isla Gie will play Tony and Ziva's 12-year-old daughter, Tali. While it may be wild for some fans to come to terms with the fact that the character they last saw as a small child is now entering her pre-teen years, the balance of family life against the bigger backdrop of the show will definitely be something fans have been waiting years for. The new series begins after Tony’s security company is attacked, and now the family is on the run across Europe.

Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) will play Claudette, an executive at Tony's security firm. Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy also star. There's not been any confirmation just yet if any original NCIS cast members will be popping in on the couple on the run, but maybe just maybe, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) could be talked into giving DiNozzo an international head-slap.

