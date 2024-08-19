The Big Picture Michaela Coel's new project, First Day on Earth, confirmed by BBC and HBO, promises captivating and unique storytelling, set to begin filming in 2025.

A star of British television who catapulted to fame with hits like Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel's next project has been of great interest to her millions of fans who have waited with bated breath for any semblance of news. Now, after so long, Coel's next venture has been confirmed, with the East London-born performer set to write, star, and executive produce First Day on Earth. The project is co-produced by both the BBC and HBO and is also made in association with A24 - a production company with enormous, award-winning pedigree. Among the other executive producers on board, including Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, and Jo McClellan, is Jesse Armstrong, best known for creating the hit series Succession.

In a statement, Coel declared her excitement, saying, "I am delighted to be working with VAL, HBO and the BBC again, and to partner with A24; thanks to all of their combined taste, care and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands. 'First Day on Earth’ is another very personal story for me which I hope will engage viewers from all over the world, and I can’t wait for audiences to go on Henri’s journey with her." The project, which will begin filming in 2025, looks to utilize the captivating and unique brand of comedy and drama that Coel has become known for, with the official logline reading:

"British novelist Henri (Coel) is stuck. Work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere. So when she’s offered a job on a film in Ghana, West Africa – her parents’ homeland, where her estranged father lives – she can’t resist the chance to reconnect with him and the country of her heritage. But when she arrives neither the job nor her father turn out the way she expected, and soon Henri has to deal with danger and hypocrisy, form new friendships, lose her illusions, and create a new sense of identity – one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her."

Coel's Filmography is Short But Very Impressive

After shining on British soil in Chewing Gum before shooting to international fame with I May Destroy You, Coel's subsequent career has seen often short but always impactful appearances in major franchises. This includes in the likes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and a cameo role in the Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Alongside First Day on Earth, Coel is also set to star alongside Anne Hathaway in the upcoming David Lowery epic, Mother Mary, which wrapped filming in July this year.

Michaela Coel's new project, First Day on Earth, has been confirmed by the BBC and HBO. You can watch every episode of Coel's seminal series I May Destroy You right now Max.

I May Destroy You Release Date 2020-00-00 Creator Michaela Coel Cast Weruche Opia , Michaela Coel , Paapa Essiedu

