The Big Picture Michaela Coel decided against continuing I May Destroy You after exploring potential ideas with the team behind the show.

The harrowing series, based on Coel's personal experience with sexual assault, received critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Coel's upcoming project Mother Mary, opposite Anne Hathaway, will be a melodramatic film with original music by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX.

The future of I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel's well-received series that came out in 2020, seemed promising when she gave an exciting update to Piers Wenger three years ago about working on a BBC show that would be connected to the HBO hit. However, in a recent conversation with Deadline, I May Destroy You executive producer Phil Clarke shared that Coel did come up with a few ideas for a potential continuation to the series, but she ended up "deciding against going further". The decision was backed by other creatives involved in the would-be project, who also concluded that there wasn't more left to be told. In Clarke's words:

"When Piers went public, we were all talking about it. Those were Michaela’s thoughts as well. But then we rightly decided there wasn’t much more to say. You can only conclude that once you’ve explored it a little bit.”

The HBO series followed Arabella Esiedu (Coel), a self-assured woman who sees her life take a traumatic turn when she experiences sexual assault after going to a London nightclub. Its harrowing story, which was written and partially-directed by the actress who went through a similar experience in her personal life, was named one of the best shows to come out in 2020. I May Destroy You also received multiple accolades, including two Emmys and two BAFTAs. The show has been a recent topic of conversation after Baby Reindeer landed on Netflix, featuring another gut-wrenching depiction of sexual assault that was based on Richard Gadd's real-life experience as a victim of rape and stalking.

Since the limited series' success, Coel has been actively involved in other onscreen endeavors. She was part of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (a sequel to the Chadwick Boseman-led MCU film), and this year she played a supporting character in Prime Video's version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Michaela Coel Will Be Playing Opposite Anne Hathaway Next, In A24's 'Mother Mary'

Up next for the actress is Mother Mary, a forthcoming A24 project that also has Anne Hathaway in the cast. Directed by David Lowery, the film is described as an 'epic pop melodrama' and will have the two lead actresses playing each other's love interests. Although there is still no news about an official release date, it has been confirmed that Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will be in charge of composing and producing original music for the film.

I May Destroy You is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

I May Destroy You A carefree, self-assured Londoner must question and rebuild every element of her life, after her drink is spiked on a night out. Release Date 2020-00-00 Creator Michaela Coel Cast Weruche Opia , Michaela Coel , Paapa Essiedu

Watch on Max