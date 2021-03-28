Quick Q: Do you like to laugh? Then you should watch Bad Trip the moment it comes to Netflix. Eric André co-writes and stars in the hidden-camera prank film (think Borat or, well, The Eric André Show) as a slacker who's lived his whole life in the same Florida town his whole life. But an opportunity for change comes in the form of Michaela Conlin, a former classmate and constant crush who offhandedly offers to show André her New York art gallery if he's ever in town. So André and his best friend Lil Rel Howery hit the road, causing all kinds of mischief and mayhem across the country — all on the run from Tiffany Haddish, an escaped convict whose car they stole.

I was lucky enough to speak with Michaela Conlin in a one-on-one Zoom interview for Bad Trip. We talked about the allure and challenges of filming such a high-stakes hidden camera project, the wild audition stunt she pulled in the Glendale Galleria, how the filming process restored her faith in humanity, and, well, how good some of the people she pranked smelled. We also chatted any possibility of a Bones revival, in case anyone else is missing the Conlin-starring dramedy procedural something fierce!

Bad Trip comes to Netflix March 26, 2021. Check out my full interview with star Michaela Conlin above.

