Michelangelo Antonioni was an Italian director who worked mostly during the 1950s and '60s. He got his start with neorealist dramas but, over time, his films became more meditative and experimental, with a focus on atmosphere and poetic imagery. In particular, he was a master of landscape imagery and sweeping long takes. His innovative cinematography and editing pushed the boundaries of the medium and influenced many subsequent filmmakers, from Andrei Tarkovsky to Martin Scorsese. His crowning achievement was the loose trilogy comprising the films L'Avventura, La Notte, and L'Eclisse, all of which continue to be held in high regard.

Narratively, most of Antonioni's movies are existentialist, critiquing what he saw as the alienating effects of modernity. His protagonists usually grapple with loneliness and meaningless against the transformations of post-war Italy. Many of these projects have aged well, speaking to universal human experiences. These are the finest of them, as ranked by the users of IMDb.

10 'Story of a Love Affair' (1950)

IMDb: 7.1/10

After discovering photos of his wife Paola (Lucia Bosè) as a young woman, wealthy industrialist Enrico Fontana (Ferdinando Sarmi) hires private investigator Carloni (Gino Rossi) to look into her past. Carloni heads to Paola's hometown of Ferrara and begins interviewing people who knew her. He learns that she was engaged to a man named Guido (Massimo Girotti), who becomes aware of Carloni's snooping and heads to Milan to speak to Paolo. Their reunion becomes a full-blown affair, which threatens to utterly upend both their lives.

Story of a Love Affair was Antonioni's first proper feature film, and it hints at the more polished projects he would go on to make. It's not his most original plot, relying mostly on classic noir tropes, but it's certainly memorably told. The cinematography is confident and experimental, with the camera often straying from the characters and focusing on seemingly irrelevant background details. There's one particularly memorable shot where the camera pans across a street corner in Ferrara (which was also Antonioni's hometown).

Watch on Kanopy

9 'The Lady Without Camelias' (1953)

IMDb: 7.2/10

This coming-of-age drama focuses on Clara Manni (Lucia Bosè), a shop assistant who is discovered by film exec Gianni Franchi (Andrea Checchi) and given a starring role in his new movie. Although test screenings are lukewarm about the film itself, viewers quickly fall in love with Clara. She is given another lead role, and Gianni proposes to her, but he soon grows jealous of the attention Clara receives, throwing their personal and professional lives into turmoil.

Through Clara's struggle with the pressures of her public persona, Antonioni skillfully dissects the illusions of glamour and the sacrifices made in the pursuit of success. The movie is at its best when it gets meta, with Antonioni commenting on the movie business itself. There are some fantastically staged scenes, like one long shot of rehearsals that transitions into a seduction scene and then to a shot of Clara kissing Gianni. Scenes like this raise the question of which moments are really authentic and which are performances.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Le Amiche' (1955)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Le Amiche (meaning "The Girlfriends") revolves around five upper-class women living in the city of Turin. After one of them (Eleonora Rossi Drago) attempts suicide, the others begin to reflect on their own lives, particularly their troubled romantic relationships. They are all aimless and adrift, feeling disconnected from those around them. During a beach getaway, arguments and infidelity bubble up to the surface.

Through these figures, the movie looks more generally at 1950s bourgeois society in Italy. Antonioni's keen observational skills are evident as he delves into the dynamics of friendship and the challenges faced by women in a rapidly changing post-war society. Le Amiche is a notable early entry in Antonioni's filmography because it introduces his signature themes of modern alienation and emptiness, which he would explore in greater depth with later masterpieces like L'Avventura. The film also foreshadows the more complex and abstract cinematography he would become famous for.

Watch on Criterion

7 'Red Desert' (1964)

IMDb: 7.5/10

"We are all separate." Red Desert is probably Antoniono's most hard-hitting statement on modern alienation. Monica Vitti stars here as Giuliana, a woman wandering with her son through a harsh industrial area of Northern Italy. Shaken by a recent car accident, Giuliana is depressed and nervous. Perhaps as a form of escape, she begins flirting with her husband's co-worker Corrado (Richard Harris). Vitti is terrific in the role, carrying much of the movie on her own.

Notably, this was Antonioni's first color film, and he uses it for maximum effect; serving up a vibrant aesthetic courtesy of cinematographer Carlo Di Palma. Bold imagery and meticulous composition are at a premium here. In particular, the film offers a steady stream of memorable landscape imagery that emphasize the themes. We see looming electrical pylons, heaps of debris, and fisherman's homes, long abandoned. Somehow, it's all simultaneously gorgeous and bleak.

Watch on Criterion

6 'The Passenger' (1975)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Jack Nicholson delivers one of his most restrained and introspective performances here as David Locke, a disillusioned journalist reporting on a conflict in Africa. He sees a chance for reinvention when another guest named Robertson at his hotel dies. He switches their passports and assumes Robertson's identity. At first, this seems to offer some liberation, but Locke soon realizes that the dead man was an arms dealer. Now, Robertson's baggage puts Locke's life in danger. At the same time, Locke's wife Rachel (Jenny Runacre) realizes something is wrong and sets out to find him.

The Passenger features one of Antonioni's tensest plots alongside tons of his trademark beautiful visuals. There's one especially masterful seven-minute tracking shot that starts in Locke's hotel room, looks out to the square outside, pushes out through the window then changes direction and returns to the room. Not all reviewers were enthusiastic about The Passenger on release, but there's no denying the powerful performances from Nicholson and, in a key supporting role, Maria Schneider.

Watch on Tubi

5 'Blow-Up' (1966)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Blow-Up is one of Antonioni's most stylish movies, as well as a vivid snapshot of the Swinging Sixties in London. It tells the story of Thomas (David Hemmings), a fashion photographer who inadvertently captures evidence of a potential crime while photographing in a park. He becomes obsessed with identifying the perpetrator, but events quickly spiral out of his control.

It's an engrossing mystery plot, but the movie is also rich in themes and symbolism, raising questions about reality and perception. Another interesting sub-theme is the idea of the artist not being the master of their own art form. After all, Thomas believes he is in control of his camera, but it captures far more than he intended. Blow-Up is one of Antonioni's most accessible movies, making it a great starting point for those new to his filmography. It would go on to serve as the basis for Brian De Palma's Blowout with John Travolta, which is also well worth watching.

Rent on Amazon

4 'Il Grido' (1957)

IMDb: 7.6/10

In contrast to most of Antonioni's movies, which focus on the upper classes, Il Grido (meaning "The Cry") centers on Aldo (Steve Cochran), a worker in a small industrial town in northern Italy. When his longtime lover, Irma (Alida Valli), decides to marry another man, Aldo is devastated. He sets out on an aimless journey with their daughter Rosina (Mirna Girardi), encountering various figures from his past. Along the way, he searches for work in the Po Valley, to no avail. As their situation grows more dire, Aldo's mental state deteriorates and he becomes increasingly paranoid.

The film is endlessly bleak, both in terms of the narrative and visuals. Aldo inhabits a washed-out world of grey skies, dead trees, empty space, and vast muddy landscapes. Reviewers dismissed Il Grido on release, but its critical standing has improved significantly in the decades since. Most now view it as an important transitional work between Antonioni's early neorealist period and his more experimental masterpieces.

Rent on Amazon

3 'L'Eclisse' (1962)

IMDb: 7.7/10

"I wish I didn't love you or that I loved you much more." L'Eclisse ("The Eclipse") chronicles the tumultuous love affair between Vittoria (Monica Vitti), a translator, and Piero (Alain Delon), a stockbroker, against the backdrop of a Rome in flux. Once again, Antonioni turns a critical eye to modern life, especially the way it dehumanizes people and keeps them apart. As Vittoria and Piero struggle to connect, their relationship becomes a microcosm of the larger existential malaise permeating society.

The narrative is characterized by Antonioni's signature long takes and meticulous compositions, capturing the emotional distance between the characters amidst the architectural splendor of the city. It's one of the definitive on-screen depictions of Rome: never has the Eternal City looked so gorgeous or so haunting. L'Eclisse was a big influence on a young Martin Scorsese, who said, "It felt less like a story and more like a poem."

Watch on Criterion

2 'L'Avventura' (1960)

IMDB: 7.7/10

L'Avventura ("The Adventure") revolves around a group of wealthy friends who take a yacht trip to a desolate island. However, everything is shattered when one of the women, Anna (Lea Massari), mysteriously disappears. Her boyfriend Sandro (Gabriele Ferzetti) and her friend Claudia (Monica Vitti) begin searching for her and become drawn to one another in the process. Slow-paced and incisive, L'Avventura is Antonioni at his most existentialist. Although Anna is the one who vanishes, Sandro and Claudia themselves are barely there: lost, emotionally empty, and unable to truly connect.

The film is now widely considered a masterpiece and frequently appears on lists of the greatest movies ever made. It's particularly highly regarded for the cinematography and editing, which were boldly experimental for the time and helped to rewrite the rules of film grammar. L'Avventura would become hugely influential, leaving a lasting imprint on so many movies that would follow in its wake.

Watch on Criterion

1 'La Notte' (1961)

IMDb: 8.0/10

"I feel like dying because I no longer love you." La Notte ("The Night") is a melancholy portrait of a disintegrating marriage. It follows novelist Giovanni Pontano (Marcello Mastroianni) and his wife Lidia (Jeanne Moreau) over one day and night in Milan. As the couple attends a social gathering, Antonioni deftly unveils the emotional distance between them. Lidia grapples with feelings of ennui and disillusionment, while Giovanni faces a personal and professional crisis.

La Notte is equal parts elegant and psychologically astute. It works because the leads are so good. They're subtle and realistic, conveying so much with just a glance or slight gesture. Vitti also shines in her supporting role. Stylistically, Antonioni eschews storytelling conventions for mood and striking visuals. He flexes his directorial muscle here with painstaking compositions and confident long takes. Not to mention, he practically turns the architecture of Milan into a character in its own right. The result is one of the finest Italian movies of the 1960s, a classic that captures a particular time and place while still being universal in its themes.

Watch on Criterion

