With Halloween only a few days away, RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Michelle Visage is helping fans celebrate the holiday with a brand-new animated short. Known for spilling the tea on the judges' panel on RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, and Drag Race Down Under, Michelle Visage is about to get animated for Halloween in Michelle and the Draghouls.

Michelle and the Draghouls stars Michelle Visage as the Head-Witch-In-Charge. She also has the opportunity to voice the other characters in the short film as well! Animated by Cartuna, the short animated film is available to watch on the RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube page.

Michelle Visage Celebrates Halloween

When Halloween appears to have lost its fright, Head-Witch-In-Charge Michelle Visage flies to the rescue and casts a spell to deliver a big scare with the help of her global gaggle of Draghouls. Will Michelle save Halloween!? In Michelle and the Draghouls, Michelle Visage voices all the roles in the short. Paying homage to the holiday, the iconic creatures and monsters, and, of course, drag, Michelle and the Draghouls is a wonderful treat. Filled with humor and heart, Michelle Visage has cast the perfect spell. Time to join her coven!

As the perennial judge next to RuPaul, Michelle Visage will officially be taking the reins of Drag Race Down Under Season 4 as the official host and head judge. Back again on the judges' panel will be comedian Rhys Nicholson. Joining them will be singing sensation G Flip, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, singer Ladyhawke, media personality Sophie Monk, popstar Peach PRC, and actor Matt Okine. Additionally, Drag Race Down Under winners Isis Avis Loren, Spankie Jackzon, and Kita Mean will be mentoring the queens. Drag Race Down Under Season 4 hosted by Michelle Visage, premieres on November 1st on WOW Presents Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Drag queens from Australia and New Zealand compete in a series of challenges to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Hosted by RuPaul, the show features fierce runway looks, outrageous performances, and dramatic lip-sync battles to win the title of Down Under's next drag superstar. Release Date April 30, 2021 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Rhys Nicholson Main Genre Reality Creator(s) RuPaul

