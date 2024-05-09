The Big Picture Michelle Buteau's absence from The Circle 6 finale was a major disappointment for fans.

Michelle's whereabouts during the finale remain a mystery, potentially due to her busy schedule.

The Circle may function without Michelle, but her absence was a letdown for fans after an already disappointing season.

Michelle Buteau is the brilliant narrator and host of The Circle. Each season, fans of the reality social series are eager to see her in person, hosting the big reveal of the winner. But she was completely absent from the finale of The Circle 6. For the first time in The Circle's history, her warming presence was MIA. At this moment, there is no announcement from Michelle or the show regarding her whereabouts. Her lack of presence was the final nail in the coffin of how much of a letdown this season was. With Michelle not there, it proves how integral a host is at making a reality show tick.

The Circle is one of Netflix's premiere reality programs. Based on the British series of the same name, The Circle is a social media competition show like no other. Isolated in their private apartment, players engage in a competition where the only interactions they can make are through the titular social media app. With private chats, a series of relationship-testing games, and photos that may or may not be of them, The Circle tests the players' abilities to form relationships in order to be rated the top Influencers in the group, otherwise they risk being blocked. Like many British reality programs, they feature a host that serves as a narrator for the action viewers see. It's not something that original American reality programs do. Similarly to other British imports, fans have become familiar with the voice of The Circle. And they look forward to seeing her in the very last episode when all the players unite and learn the result. But for The Circle 6, the hostess was simply a disembodied voice. And it truly made The Circle 6 incomplete. Alert! Michelle Buteau is missing!

Michelle Buteau Was Greatly Missing From 'The Circle 6' Finale

Since The Circle made its American debut, fans have been blessed with the brilliant sarcasm from presenter Michelle Buteau. The stand-up comic has had a storied career with countless credits to her name. She may not have been a household name when The Circle premiered, but her blow-up was real. Bringing a hilarious commentary to every move The Circle players were making, Michelle Buteau was there to keep the game lighthearted, becoming the voice for the audience. Her quick wit and laugh-inducing one-liners helped make The Circle different from any other reality show. While she was always heard and seldom seen, at the finale, it was a surefire thing that our beloved host would be present to welcome back the blocked players and contain the explosion of emotions as the final ratings were revealed. As a comedian, actress, and host, Michelle Buteau was well-suited for this role on The Circle. So, when the final five players of The Circle 6 forwent their final "dinner" straight on the big reveal set and Michelle was nowhere to be seen, fans were left scratching their heads. Where's the funny lady?

Clearly, Michelle was part of the journey this season, but her work appeared to be performed post-filming. With no official word from Michelle herself or the production, Michelle's whereabouts are a mystery. But if one were to speculate, it's likely her busy schedule was to blame for her absence. Since her rise to stardom, Michelle has her own Netflix comedy, Survival of the Thickest, based on her memoir of the same name. While the first season was released in the summer of 2023, it was not officially picked up for a second season in 2024, well after The Circle 6 was likely to be filmed. Michelle did go on an international solo comedy tour between September and December of 2023. Whatever may have interfered with her physical presence during the season, her absence was a major let down. Michelle Buteau is truly a major part of this program.

Can 'The Circle' Survive Without Michelle?

After 13 episodes over a four-week span, The Circle 6 ended with a bit of a surprise result. On paper, it seemed the cliffhanger leading into the finale was the Supersecret Influencer Olivia aka Brandon Baker was going to eliminate Jordan Staff. But Brandon's heart was no competition for his brain as he brilliantly blocked Myles Reed, his former Ride or Die, preventing one of the Tres Fuego alliance members from a guaranteed win. With the final rating comprising of Olivia aka Brandon, Jordan, Quori-Tyler Bullock, Kyle Fuller, and Lauren LaChant, the numbers swayed to Brandon's side and was ultimately rated the highest, winning the grand prize of $100,000.

With Michelle not present for any part of the big reveal, the players themselves were forced to host their own reunion. Rather than Michelle revealing the players to one another, their official identities were introduced via a big, giant screen. It was quite anti-climatic. All season long, the players were forced to talk to themselves to tell us what the hell was going on in their strategic mind. Now they were forced to host their own finale. Perhaps tradition holds more weight, but it was a tad awkward. While fans may revolt, it's evident that The Circle can function without the physical presence of Michelle Butuea. Which is a bit heartbreaking. She is the icing on the cake. And this season the fans truly deserved extra icing for a disappointing season overall.

With Season 7 allegedly already in the can, one can only assume that the Michelle-less finale will be a thing again. The Circle can clearly survive without her, but can the fans survive? Long-running reality shows are used to slightly adjusting elements to their program for a variety of reasons. And fans are vocal about said changes. The heat that Jeff Probst gets for every little change on Survivor is unmatched. This season, The Circle underwent a lot of changes, and fans let their voices be heard. I suppose that means The Circle is doing something for fans to be passionate about!

All episodes of The Circle 6 are now available to stream on Netflix.

