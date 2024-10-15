Please Don’t Feed the Children, directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg, as her directorial debut has unveiled first-look photos of Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, whose character details remain under wraps. Dockery gained widespread recognition in 2010 for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the cherished series Downton Abbey, which ran from 2010 through 2015 and for which she earned three consecutive Emmy Award nominations. She also reprised her role in the follow-up films Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022).

Although explicit details about Dockery’s character in Please Don't Feed the Children have yet to be revealed, reports reveal that she plays the lead alongside Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito. In the new images shared by Digital Spy, one captures Dockery looking on in a foreboding manner through a full-length mirror, with her attention focused on a young girl. At the same time, the second photo shows her character wearing surgical gloves and attending to a wound on an injured man.

No theatrical release date has been set for Please Don't Feed the Children, but the film was presented at the 57th Sitges Film Festival on October 11, 2024. In addition to Dockery and Esposito, it stars Regan Aliyah, Zoe Colletti, Andrew Liner, Joshuah Melnick, Emma Meisel and Dean Scott Vazquez. The producers are Jason Dubin, Josh Kesselman, and Michael Hagerty, with the script written by Paul Bertino.

What Is 'Please Don't Feed the Children' About?

As a psychological thriller film from none other than the daughter of the iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg, Please Don't Feed the Children will certainly be at the top of every horror lovers' list for the year, if not all movie enthusiasts. The film is teased as such:

"In a world where a pandemic has decimated the adult population of the planet, a group of orphans cross the United States in search of a new life. During their journey, they unexpectedly fall prey to a bloodthirsty woman with a hidden and horrifying past."

Please Don't Feed the Children was greenlit in March 2023 and announced as Destry’s directorial debut. Naturally, she was overjoyed about the project and expressed gratitude at the time for having "the opportunity to bring this story to the screen with such a collaborative and inspirational team." She also described it as “so much more than just a horror film” before adding:

"It's a dream come true to work with a talent such as Michelle Dockery. I am excited to elevate the genre with our incredible cast and crew."

While Please Don't Feed the Children is yet to have a theatrical release date, stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the new movie.