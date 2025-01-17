Counting On alum Jinger Duggar is sharing how she overcame her eating disorder with her mom, Michelle Duggar’s support. The reality star opened up about her insecurities as a teenager, and how they led to her skipping meals to lose weight. As a young girl, Duggar would constantly compare herself to her friends because she thought she was overweight. However, despite their complicated relationship, Michelle Duggar stepped in to help her daughter through this difficult time.

On a recent episode of the Unplanned podcast with Matt and Abby Howard, Jinger Duggar revealed that her mother came up with a foolproof plan for monitoring her eating habits. Duggar shared that because her mother struggled with bulimia, she suggested that the two of them text each other about everything they would eat in a day. “We can eat healthy together,” Michelle Duggar told her daughter.

Jinger Duggar confessed that her mom’s intervention was the best thing that happened to her. According to Duggar, sharing this journey with her mother helped her feel less lonely and gave her a healthy perspective on food. Soon enough, she realized that she wanted to give her body the nutrition it needed. With her mother’s support and understanding, Jinger Duggar stopped thinking about her weight and focused on gaining her energy back.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Are Having a Baby Boy

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jinger Duggar also revealed that she and her husband are expecting a baby boy. Duggar and Vuolo announced their third pregnancy in October 2024 and shared how excited they were to welcome the latest addition to their family of four, as reported by PEOPLE. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Duggar, who shares her two daughters with Vuolo, confessed that she was surprised to find out the gender of her third baby.

The reality star shared that since her pregnancy felt the same as her previous ones, she was expecting to have a girl again. However, when she found out that she was having a boy, she almost fell off her chair. According to Duggar, having a boy felt like a “foreign thing” to both her and Vuolo. She joked that her little boy might have a hard time fitting in with her two girls. As far as the name goes, Duggar is not planning on revealing it until the baby is born.

In the same interview, Duggar shared where she stands with her parents and her brother, Josh Duggar, who is currently serving time in prison for possessing child pornography. According to Jinger Duggar, she doesn’t exactly see “eye-to-eye” with her parents, but she still has nothing but love for them. When it comes to her brother, Jinger Duggar confirmed that she has not spoken to him since he has been in prison and has no plans to maintaining a relationship with him. “All I can do is just pray for his family, his victims,” added Duggar. All episodes of Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting are available to stream on Discovery+.

