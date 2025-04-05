Although his career started off in a promising way thanks to his breakout roles in Good Will Hunting and Chasing Amy, Ben Affleck was forced to rethink his role in the industry after a series of critical and commercial disappointments in the early 21st century. Despite the fact that he may have eroded any goodwill (haha) with the audience when it came to his performances, Affleck was still a very talented storyteller who was capable of creating dramatically compelling characters. It made sense that Affleck would want to take on a more serious project that would prove that he was not the joke that Gigli and Daredevil had made him out to be. Still, Gone Baby Gone was a far more intense way to kickstart his directorial career than anyone could have imagined. Although it is a film that features many excellent performances, Gone Baby Gone features Michelle Monaghan, currently starring in The White Lotus' Season 3, in one of the most intense and heartbreaking roles of her career.

What Is ‘Gone Baby Gone’ About?