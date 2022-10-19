Michelle Monaghan has signed on to co-star in Mark Wahlberg’s action-comedy The Family Plan according to Deadline. The film will be coming from Apple Original Films and Skydance Media, and is still early in pre-production with no release date currently announced.

Monaghan was most recently seen starring in the Netflix series Echoes. She is largely known to audiences for her supporting roles in films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, and The Heartbreak Kid. She has also starred in hit series like True Detective, Messiah, and The Path. The actress is no stranger to the action genre as well. She has appeared in popular action films like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Supremacy, and multiple films in the Mission Impossible series. Monaghan can next be seen in the upcoming Prime Video film Nanny and the AppleTV+ series Bad Monkey alongside Vince Vaughn and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Much of the plot of The Family Plan is being kept under wraps, as is the nature of Monaghan’s role. However, it is said that it will follow Wahlberg as a man with a mysterious past living in the suburbs with his family. But when his new life comes crashing down, he must take his family on the run to protect them from his past. Monaghan is expected to be playing Wahlberg’s wife. Currently, Monaghan and Wahlberg are the only cast announced.

The Family Plan will be directed by Simon Cellan Jones from a script written by David Coggeshall. Jones has previously worked with Wahlberg, directing the actor’s upcoming film Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production. He has also directed episodes for a number of critically acclaimed series like Ballers, The Expanse, and See. Jones will also be directing the first two episodes of the upcoming Netflix thriller The Diplomat. Coggeshall’s previous writing experience is largely in the horror genre writing for Scream: The TV Series, and writing the recent hit horror film Orphan: First Kill. The Family Plan will be produced by Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson for Municipal Pictures with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger Skydance.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on The Family Plan as more cast begin to be announced, and it is given a release date.