[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Echoes.]

The Netflix mystery/thriller Echoes tells the story of identical twins, Leni and Gina (both of which are played by Michelle Monaghan), who have successfully swapped their lives back and forth since they were children, sharing everything and telling no one. When one of the sisters goes missing, leaving the other to try to understand why, the walls that enforce their double life begin to crumble and lead to more questions than there ever may be answers for.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Monaghan talked about how much she was initially told about this project, all the wild twists and turns in the story, creating two full and separate characters in one series, the challenge of playing twins, hitting the jackpot with her male co-stars, what she thought about what Leni and Gina were doing, and how she felt about the cliffhanger ending.

Collider: I tremendously enjoyed this because I really love getting to watch an actor play twins.

MICHELLE MONAGHAN: That’s just the words I wanna hear.

When this came your way, how was it presented to you? Did you know how full both of these characters would be?

MONAGHAN: I had no idea. Brian Yorkey called and said, “I’ve got a series for you. I’d like to send you a limited series.” And Brian Yorkey did 13 Reasons Why. He said, “It’s a thriller, a mystery.” I think I got sent the first three, or maybe the first four, episodes and when I got to the end of that first episode, I was like, “Oh, my God!” I went straight into the second [episodes], and then into the third. I thought I had it figured out, with each episode, but the twists and turns in this are so remarkable. And I didn’t even know the full series. In episode five, there’s something that happens that’s a real shift in the show, and then it was like shooting a whole new show, which was incredible. I had no idea how full-bodied these women were gonna be, and what a challenge. I knew it was gonna be a challenge, but it was exactly what I wanted.

As you were reading the scripts and finding out what was happening and learning what was coming next, did you have someone that you could talk to about all of it, while you were going through it?

MONAGHAN: Oh, my God, my poor husband. It was an incredibly ambitious project to take on, creatively. It was really hard. Mentally, the prep time was probably the most arduous and difficult. It was really trying to individuate these two personas and really create two very distinct characters, and wondering if I really could pull it off. That was very hard. I created and developed Leni first, and then I developed Gina. And then, I put them together. I felt like I had very physically, emotionally, and energetically created two different people. And then, once I got on set and we were working, it technically just became something that I had to execute. That was the easy part because I could embody both of their skin, no problem. It was just the technical aspect of doing one side, and then going and switching hair and makeup and doing the other side that was the challenge. I’m constantly inspired by my fellow actors’ performances, traditionally, and I didn’t really have another actor that was fully embodied, working opposite me, where I could be like, “Oh, wow, I didn’t expect you to do that.” How would I do that with myself? And so, I had to work with my body double, who is a fantastic actress and she helped me prep things. I was just very organized and laser focused,.

When we get to the end of this season, whichever sister it actually is, she tells Charlie that she has so many scores to settle. What do you think goes on to happen from that? How scared should we be about that?

MONAGHAN: Exactly.

I was terrified.

MONAGHAN: I know. That’s the thing. Without too many spoilers, there’s a bond that Charlie has with both women, but one in particular. I always thought, “Maybe it’s those two.” I don’t know. This is a limited series, but I love the cliffhanger and I love that people will be talking about it. It’s very provocative. I love it.

I also love the fight scene between Leni and Gina, in episode six. That was fascinating to watch. What was it like to shoot that? How challenging and how technical is something like that?

MONAGHAN: It was so hard, I’m not gonna lie. I’ve done stunts, and I’m pretty adept at them. I enjoy them. But I’ve never had to learn choreography for both sides. And to give them equal attention was very physically demanding. But when I saw the fight, I couldn’t believe how great it was. It’s a testament to the great special effects team that we have. I did all the stunts, for both girls.

You have some pretty great male co-stars in this.

MONAGHAN: Yes, let’s talk about them, please.

It’s so interesting to see how the men that Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata and Jonathan Tucker play each see these. What was it like to have them to share scenes with, and to see your characters through their eyes?

MONAGHAN: I’ve just gotta say, I hit the jackpot, in terms of co-stars, specifically with all of these guys. They’re all equally talented, but I was so grateful for the commitment that they showed. This was such a huge, ambitious undertaking for me. The concept of the story is big. And so, it was super important for me to really have these very grounded, authentic and emotional lives, and these guys just brought it. They are inherently like that, in their acting. They’re very authentic performer. We rehearsed and worked together, and they were with me, every step of the way. My bandwidth was very spread thin, so by the end, I was just grateful to be holding their hands. They were wonderful co-stars.

How do you feel about what Leni and Gina were doing? How do you feel about this choice that they made?

MONAGHAN: There are a lot of secrets and lies. I understand their bond and I think it’s well-intentioned. It’s obviously motivated by one of the sisters more than the other. It’s well-intentioned, but it just gets away from them. I think that there’s some trauma that hasn’t been dealt with for both ladies, and it inhibits them emotionally. It all definitely starts to get out of hand. You appreciate the bond that they have and the love that they have for one another, and then you enjoy the unhealthy aspects of the relationship, as well. That’s what makes it so fun and entertaining.

I thought the work you did, as an actor, with these twins was just absolutely masterful to watch.

MONAGHAN: I appreciate that. Thank you.

