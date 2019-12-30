Michelle Monaghan on ‘Messiah’ and Being Edited Out of ‘Constantine’

0

We’ve had quite the run of guests on Collider Ladies Night this year including Linda Hamilton for the release of Terminator: Dark Fate and most recently Karen Gillan for Jumanji: The Next Level, and now we’re closing out 2019 strong with the downright delightful Michelle Monaghan. Quickly scroll through Monaghan’s lengthy list of credits and it’s impossible not to notice the especially wide variety of material she’s tackled. She’s done a mix of TV and film, dabbled in just about every genre from comedy to drama to action and then some, and now she’s about to add a Netflix series to the mix as well.

Monaghan stars as Eva Geller in Messiah. She’s a CIA officer who takes notice of a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who gains a significant following after performing alleged miracles. As he attracts more and more international attention, Eva struggles to figure out exactly what’s going on here. Is he really a divine entity or perhaps someone who’s manipulating others in an effort to topple the geopolitical order?

With Messiah set to drop on Netflix on January 1, 2020, I got the chance to sit down with Monaghan for a lengthy Ladies Night chat covering a little bit of everything! She talked about her experience getting cut out of Constantine, why she really appreciates the audition process, working with Zoe Lister-Jones on the upcoming The Craft remake, why she was drawn to Messiah and loads more. You can watch it all for yourself in the video at the top of this article or, if you prefer, we also have the conversation for you in podcast form below.

