Michelle Monaghan on ‘Messiah’ and Being Edited Out of ‘Constantine’

–
We’ve had quite the run of guests on Collider Ladies Night this year including Linda Hamilton for the release of Terminator: Dark Fate and most recently Karen Gillan for Jumanji: The Next Level, and now we’re closing out 2019 strong with the downright delightful Michelle Monaghan. Quickly scroll through Monaghan’s lengthy list of credits and it’s impossible not to notice the especially wide variety of material she’s tackled. She’s done a mix of TV and film, dabbled in just about every genre from comedy to drama to action and then some, and now she’s about to add a Netflix series to the mix as well.
Monaghan stars as Eva Geller in Messiah. She’s a CIA officer who takes notice of a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who gains a significant following after performing alleged miracles. As he attracts more and more international attention, Eva struggles to figure out exactly what’s going on here. Is he really a divine entity or perhaps someone who’s manipulating others in an effort to topple the geopolitical order?
With Messiah set to drop on Netflix on January 1, 2020, I got the chance to sit down with Monaghan for a lengthy Ladies Night chat covering a little bit of everything! She talked about her experience getting cut out of Constantine, why she really appreciates the audition process, working with Zoe Lister-Jones on the upcoming The Craft remake, why she was drawn to Messiah and loads more. You can watch it all for yourself in the video at the top of this article or, if you prefer, we also have the conversation for you in podcast form below.
–
–
Michelle Monaghan:
- 00:34 – Remembering our very first interview for the movie Gus at SXSW.
- 02:16 – Revisiting The Heartbreak Kid; she actually originally auditioned for the role of Lila.
- 03:09 – Monaghan auditioned for Brokeback Mountain as well.
- 04:41 – What kinds of movies did Monaghan picture herself doing when she first started out?
- 09:20 – Monaghan didn’t watch many movies growing up; what movie changed that?
- 11:17 – Going from a small town in Iowa to getting her first big opportunities in New York City.
- 13:33 – Why New York could be a good place for someone first beginning their career as an actor.
- 14:17 – Monaghan on what it was like getting cut out of a few movies early on in her career.
- 17:20 – How Constantine helped her land her role in Mission: Impossible III.
- 18:00 – The first role she was offered and didn’t have to audition for; why she embraces the audition process.
- 20:22 – What she’s looking for in a new project; why was Messiah the right fit right now?
- 25:30 – The unique storytelling format of Messiah.
- 27:10 – Would Monaghan recommend binge watching Messiah or taking it one episode at a time?
- 28:15 – Monaghan on working with a powerhouse team of ladies on The Craft reboot.
- 30:13 – Collider Random Questions begins!