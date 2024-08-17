The Big Picture Michelle Monaghan thinks her character in MaXXXine is dead, but wouldn't mind if she came back with a "pretty sexy" eye patch.

Detective Williams meets her doom beneath the Hollywood sign in a shoot-out scene planned by director Ti West.

MaXXXine brings West's horror trilogy to a close, following X and Pearl.

As we learned from Jamie Kennedy’s character, Randy Meeks, in Scream, horror movies have certain rules that are lived and abided by. Right up there with never, ever saying “I’ll be right back” when leaving a room and not using drugs or alcohol is: until you see a body, don’t count on that person being fully dead. Heck, even if you do see a body like we have so many times with the likes of Michael Myers, Ghostface, and Jason, they might still come back. So, when Collider’s Perri Nemiroff chatted with MaXXXine star, Michelle Monaghan, on a recent installment of Ladies Night, the former couldn’t help but ask for some clarity on the character’s fate.

The moments leading up to Monaghan’s final moments on screen saw her character go down in a blaze of glory as she and Bobby Cannavale’s Detective Torres busted a group of fundamentalist wack jobs who were making a very real horror movie to prove the dangers of Hollywood. Both officers took off through the woods when their main perp, Maxine’s (Mia Goth) father, Ernest Miller (Simon Prast), went on the run but the injuries sustained by Detective Williams proved to be too much. Sure, we saw Monaghan’s Detective Williams catch a few bullets before collapsing onto the ground, but in this genre, people have survived a lot worse. Answering Nemiroff’s question regarding what happened to the fiery detective once the camera moved onto the next shot, Monaghan confirmed that, at least in her mind, “I think she’s dead.” Still, she was jazzed to look at the moment through Nemiroff's horror fan eyes and said she would be totally down if Detective Williams walked away from that night, maybe a little worse for the wear but with a “pretty sexy” eye patch, adding, “I might just have to text Ti [West] after this.”

A Killer Way To Go Out

Even if her character didn’t make it to the end credits, Monaghan was beyond grateful for the way West planned her big death scene. For a movie about the film industry that takes place in Hollywood, there’s no better location for a main character to bow out than from beneath the letters of the Hollywood sign. Breaking down Detective Williams’ final moments following a quick-draw shoot-out with a cult of fundamentalist Christians, Monaghan said,

“She’s a little lopsided for sure because her equilibrium is off. I love that death scene because [West’s] so known for his amazing death scenes, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went out at the Hollywood sign.’ How meaningful is that? [Laughs] I mean, it was so cool. I loved it. With the crucifix, no less. He was super rad. And yes, I think she’s dead, but gosh, if she wants to come back in some way, shape, or form with one eye, I think that’s awesome too.”

