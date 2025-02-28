Michelle Monaghan has always been a chameleon of sorts. Ruling over the small screen the past year as an unhinged ex-girlfriend in Bad Monkey opposite Vince Vaughn, she became the scene-stealer of the Apple TV+ hit with her comedic brilliance and relentless intensity rolled into one as Bonnie. Now, she's currently starring in Max’s biggest television hit, The White Lotus. Season 3 premiered this past Sunday, and she’s one of the top-billed stars, as a privileged television actress taking a trip with some old girlfriends. For those curious about the road that led her to such rich, complex female characters, Monaghan's breakthrough role came with her greatest, and most devastating performance to date, in the gritty 2008 independent film, Trucker.

Monaghan is all hard edges and void of that whimsical charisma and flashy smiles she’s brought to roles of late in Bad Monkey and The White Lotus in Trucker. Written and directed by James Mottern, it was his directorial debut and received rave reviews for Monaghan's performance. Roger Ebert awarded the film four out of four stars and highlighted her gutsy take on a flighty, embittered truck driver. Benjamin Bratt, Nathan Fillion, Joey Lauren Adams, and Jimmy Bennett also star, and for those who want to see what put Monaghan on the map, Trucker is a must-watch.

What Is 'Trucker' About?

Monaghan stars as Diane Ford, a hard-drinking, single woman in Northern California, who drives semi-trucks for a living. Often gone for days at a time making hauls, her life gets upended when her estranged 11-year-old son, Peter (Bennett), shows up at her doorstep. With his dad, Leonard, sick in the hospital, Peter is dropped off by Leonard's girlfriend, Jenny, much to Diane's dismay. Having walked out on both Leonard and Peter years ago when he was just a baby, Diane reluctantly lets an equally frustrated Peter into her home. Diane's cold demeanor and freewheeling lifestyle of random hook-ups on the road make it difficult to incorporate Peter into her life, who resents her for walking out. They're both stubborn and angry, but slowly, they begin to form a friendship, as she takes him out on the road with her.

Roger Ebert Called Michelle Monaghan's Performance Oscar-Worthy