Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Trailer Is Here to Inspire the Hell out of Us

“I am from the south side of Chicago. That tells you as much about me as you need to know.” And yet, I’d say I speak for all of us when I say I’d like to know much more about Michelle Obama, our former First Lady, champion of health, and all-around figure of unbridled inspiration. Now, based on the autobiography of the same name, Obama has allowed a camera crew into her life to share her full story — as she says, it ain’t just those eight years in the White House. Becoming comes to Netflix soon, and we’ve got the trailer below.
The film, directed by Nadia Hallgren (She’s the Ticket), promises an intimate look into every facet of Obama’s life, from her beginnings to the present. It also promises more-than-wholesome footage of Obama inspiring young black women, answering questions about racism with honesty, and sharing a dang smooch with one Mr. Barack Obama. It seems, in other words, like a good antidote to anyone feeling despondent about “the current state of things.” Becoming is produced by Katy Chevigny (Dark Money), Marilyn Ness (Charm City), Lauren Cioffi (Jawline), Maureen A. Ryan (Making a Murderer), Priya Swaminathan (Crip Camp), and Tonia Davis (The Greatest Showman).
Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Becoming below. The documentary comes to Netflix May 6. For more documentaries on the service, check out our favorites here.
BECOMING is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.