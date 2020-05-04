Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Trailer Is Here to Inspire the Hell out of Us

“I am from the south side of Chicago. That tells you as much about me as you need to know.” And yet, I’d say I speak for all of us when I say I’d like to know much more about Michelle Obama, our former First Lady, champion of health, and all-around figure of unbridled inspiration. Now, based on the autobiography of the same name, Obama has allowed a camera crew into her life to share her full story — as she says, it ain’t just those eight years in the White House. Becoming comes to Netflix soon, and we’ve got the trailer below.

The film, directed by Nadia Hallgren (She’s the Ticket), promises an intimate look into every facet of Obama’s life, from her beginnings to the present. It also promises more-than-wholesome footage of Obama inspiring young black women, answering questions about racism with honesty, and sharing a dang smooch with one Mr. Barack Obama. It seems, in other words, like a good antidote to anyone feeling despondent about “the current state of things.” Becoming is produced by Katy Chevigny (Dark Money), Marilyn Ness (Charm City), Lauren Cioffi (Jawline), Maureen A. Ryan (Making a Murderer), Priya Swaminathan (Crip Camp), and Tonia Davis (The Greatest Showman).

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Becoming below. The documentary comes to Netflix May 6. For more documentaries on the service, check out our favorites here.