The Obamas have been a constant source of discussion for the Johnson family over the show's previous seven seasons.

As the ABC comedy Black-ish gears up for its eighth and final season, they are promising to go out with a bang as they’ve just lined a major A-list guest star. The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that the popular comedy will have Michelle Obama appear in an episode when the final season returns in 2022.

This isn’t the first time the former First Lady has appeared on a network comedy. She and her husband, former President Barack Obama, appeared on the sixth-season finale of Parks and Recreation while he was still in office.

Black-ish was once ABC’s champion series as it averaged around 11 million viewers a week in its first season. However, since then, viewership has declined, despite the network producing two spinoff series, Mixed-ish and Grown-ish (which was put onto the Freeform network as it skewed for a younger audience). Things behind the scenes seem to be contentious as well, as series creator Kenya Barris seemed to be looking to get out of his overall deal with the network back in mid-2018.

Image via ABC

RELATED: Michelle Pfiffer to Play Betty Fors in Showtime's 'The First Lady' Alongside Viola Davis' Michelle Obama

The announcement of Obama’s guest spot feels full circle for the former First Lady as she’s gone on record as saying that it was one of her favorite television shows. The Former First Couple were even the subject of a much-beloved monologue that star Anthony Anderson gave during the Season Two episode entitled "Hope," as he describe the feeling of watching the first Black president walk alongside the limousine during his inauguration and the fear that filled his heart as the hope for a better world for Black Americans hung in the balance. Having the First Lady on the series seems to reinstill that hope for the characters and viewers of the program.

No details have been given of when Obama’s episode will air. Black-ish returns sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING: Kristen Stewart's Directorial Debut 'The Chronology of Water' Is Currently Casting

‘Antlers’ Review: Director Scott Cooper’s Horror Film Is Far More Gruesome Than Thoughtful Cooper knows how to handsomely craft a frame, but his refusal to trust his audience sinks his monster movie.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email