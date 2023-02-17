Michelle Pfeiffer is nothing short of acting royalty, as per the users of IMDb.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, the exciting, potentially final outing for Ant-Man and the Van Dyne family, comes out Feb. 17. Ant-Man and family's journey to the Quantum Realm and discover things in the realm aren't quite as Janet Van Dyne led her family to believe. Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp and mother of the current Wasp, is played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

RELATED: 10 Essential Michelle Pfeiffer Performances, From 'Batman Returns' to 'Scarface'

Michelle Pfeiffer is an acting icon, appearing in over 50 films. She first appeared on TV in the late '70s, with her first major film role in Grease 2 in 1982. Unfortunately, the much-maligned but underrated Grease 2gives her one of her lowest IMDb ratings of 4.5, but with a film catalog so big, audiences should expect a few critical duds, especially when she has so many hits to her name.

10 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' (2018)

IMDb score: 7.0/10

Released in 2018 Ant-Man and The Wasp was Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) second outing as Ant-Man. In this film, we meet Janet Van Dyne, the first Wasp and partner of the first Ant-Man, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). At the end of this film, the effects of the blip are felt as the newly rescued Janet, along with her husband and daughter, turns to dust, leaving Lang stuck in the quantum realm.

For Pfeiffer, this was her introduction to the MCU and cemented her as a future character of interest with the Avengers. A mid-credit scene shows potential storylines for the characters before the effects of Thanos are shown.

9 'White Oleander' (2002)

IMDb score 7.1/10

White Oleander was released in 2002 and dealt with the foster system in America. After Ingrid, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, poisons her partner (using white oleander flowers), she is sent to prison for life, leaving her daughter to grow up in the foster system.

As Ingrid is serving time, she communicates with her daughter through letters with her daughter on the outside, and learning, through her, the true values of love.

8 'Batman Returns' (1992)

IMDb score 7.1/10

Batman Returns, directed by Tim Burton, features a stellar cast, including Michael Keaton as Batman. Catwoman and the Penguin form the villainous team set on taking out Batman and Gotham. Unfortunately, the film was polarizing on release and took less at the box office than Batman (1989): Batman Returns earned $162 million domestically against Batman's $251 million domestic gross.

RELATED: The Bat and The Cat: 13 Best Batman/Catwoman Pairings, Ranked

Michelle Pfeiffer takes her turn as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in this story, getting her claws into a much-loved iconic character, and the film is beloved by fans for its aesthetic values.

7 'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

IMDb score 7.2/10

The Age of Innocence, based on the 1920s novel by Edith Wharton, is set in high society New York as we follow two starcrossed lovers breaking the conventions of society to fall in love. Newland Archer, played by Daniel Day-Lewis, falls for the eccentric cousin of his fiancé, Countess Olenska, who is scandalously separated from her husband.

RELATED: 10 More Underrated Movies Recommended by Martin Scorsese

Pfeiffer plays Countess Olenska, who reciprocates Newland's love and lust, a wildcard in a society of proprietary. Although it reportedly lagged in the box office stakes, The Age of Innocence has an IMDb rating of 7.2

6 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

IMDb score 7.2/10

The Prince of Egypt retells the Book of Exodus through animation and song. The film charts the life of Moses, from a baby adopted by Pharoah to famines and plagues and finally freeing his people, leaving Egypt, and entering the desert. This film brought this classic tale to the forefront for a whole generation.

Michelle Pfeiffer voices Tzipporah, the wife of Moses, including providing vocals for the songs. At the time of its release, it was one of the most successful non-Disney animated movies.

5 'I Am Sam' (2001)

IMDb score 7.6/10

I Am Sam, tells the story of a single, intellectually disabled father fighting for custody of his daughter after her mother abandoned her. Sean Penn starred as the titular father, Sam, and launched the career of Dakota Fanning, who played his daughter.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays cold-hearted lawyer Rita Harrison Williams who learns the value of love and family in helping Sam fight for his daughter in this emotional drama.

4 'Dangerous Liaisons' (1988)

IMDb score 7.6/10

Set in decadent pre-revolution Paris, Dangerous Liaisons is a tale of revenge: a jilted lover arranges to have her ex's new fiance seduced by her right-hand man. However, in the art of seduction, he ends up falling in love with another, Madame de Tourvel. Pfieffer plays Madame de Tourvel, a good married woman who becomes enthralled with the idea of being bad.

3 'Stardust' (2007)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

IMDb score 7.6/10

This fantasy adventure movie follows a man willing to prove his love by venturing over the wall into a magical world to retrieve a fallen star. He doesn't realize that in this new world, the star is a woman, who can not cross back over to England, and a long journey awaits.

RELATED: The 10 Most Unfairly Overlooked Movies of the 2000s, According to Reddit

Michelle Pfeiffer plays the head witch, also hunting the star to eat it, as this will regain her youth and beauty. Pfeiffer brings depth to the role that elevates her beyond the status of a mere villain.

2 'Scarface' (1983)

IMDb score 8.3/10

Scarface was deemed too violent at the time but has since become a cult classic. Four immigrants arrive in the US and are given green cards by a drug lord, Frank, in return for their help with a murder. Many violent, dramatic events ensue as they become more involved in the dark underside of Miami.

Based on the real-life of Al Capone, Michelle Pfieffer plays the young trophy wife of Frank, Elvira, and later marries the main character Tony, played by Al Pacino.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

IMDb score 8.4/10

Avengers: Endgameexplored the devastation caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War when he wiped out half the universe with a single snap. This epic Avengers adventure sees all the characters from previous films reunite, some for the last time.

In this film, Pfeiffer reprises her role as Janet Van Dyne. After the effect of the blip is reversed, she takes her place, in the end, among the women of the Marvel Universe.

KEEP READING: 10 Best MCU Movies So Far, According to Rotten Tomatoes