One of the biggest movie stars of all-time (and no, that isn't an exaggeration), has officially found her next project. A new report from THR revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer has joined Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in the cast of Margo's Got Money Troubles, the upcoming series which will see Pfeiffer work with her husband, David E. Kelley, for the first time in their careers. The show is set to air on Apple TV+, with A24 on board to produce. Kelley will adapt the novel from Rufi Thorpe, who is also credited as a writer on the teleplay. Fanning will play the lead role of Margo in the series, who is the daughter of a Hooters waitress and former pro wrestler who had an affair with her English professor, gets pregnant, and then turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet.

Pfeiffer is fresh off her third MCU appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and she also starred alongside Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson in the Showtime series, The First Lady. Pfeiffer has been nominated for three Oscars in her career dating back to 1989 for her work in Dangerous Liaisons, the steamy romance drama which also stars Glenn Close and John Malkovich. She earned her second Academy Award nomination the year after in The Fabulous Baker Boys, the romantic comedy which puts her in a love triangle with Jeff Bridges and his brother Beau. Her most recent Oscar nomination came a few years later in Love Field, a period drama which sees her in the leading role opposite Dennis Haysbert.

What Have Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning Been in Lately?

Kidman stars opposite Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple, which has been topping the Netflix TV charts for several weeks, and earlier this year she teamed up with Netflix for the age-gap romantic comedy, A Family Affair, which she stars in alongside Zac Efron. As for Fanning, she has most recently starred in The Great, the costume drama which is currently streaming on Hulu, and she also plays the lead role of Michelle Carter in the true crime bio-series, The Girl from Plainville.

Margo's Got Money Troubles does not yet have an official release date, and it's unknown when it will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Pfeiffer alongside Javier Bardem in Mother!, now streaming on Paramount+.

