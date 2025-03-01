There is a long history of hating video-game-to-movie adaptations. When directors want to set a new story in the world of a beloved game, fans feel betrayed upon not seeing their favorite characters. Paul W. S. Anderson’s 2002 Resident Evil screenplay was originally titled Resident Evil: Ground Zero. Anderson’s script was meant to give context for how the world ended up in the decimated state seen in the games. A whole new cast of characters was developed, with Milla Jovovich as the film’s amnesiac lead, Alice, and Michelle Rodriguez as commando Rain. While critics outright panned the film, moviegoers were split. Some felt frustrated that the story and characters they loved were absent, while others felt Resident Evil preserved the spirit of the game and offered an exciting backstory. Rain's character is easily the best example of a beloved addition to the franchise. A brand-new addition to the story, fans glommed onto Rodriguez’s performance as the tough, quippy Rain.

How ‘Resident Evil’ Uses Characters like Michelle Rodriguez's Rain to Craft a Fresh Story

Written specifically to be a prequel to the games, Resident Evil shows the initial zombie outbreak caused by the T-virus. Opening with a genuinely harrowing sequence that documents how an underground research center is contaminated and locked down at the expense of all the workers, Resident Evil sets a grisly tone. From there, the audience meets Alice, a woman suffering from amnesia seemingly caused by the lab’s lockdown procedures. When Alice is attacked by a group of militarized commandos, she meets Rain. The commandos reveal they're on a mission to stop the Red Queen, the research facility's computer system. Neither Alice nor the commandos know about the outbreak, and believe the Red Queen went haywire. Together, Alice, the commandos, Matt, a cop played by Eric Mabius, and Spence, another amnesiac played by James Purefoy, set out to stop the Red Queen and unknowingly walk into a zombie-infested lab.

With no relationship to the video games, the premise of Resident Evil is a thrilling survivalist zombie movie. In execution, the film is engaging, fast-paced, and full of enough blood and guts to satisfy any horror fan. The crown jewel amidst all the newness of Anderson’s script is Michelle Rodriguez as Rain. Rodriguez plays Rain with a lot of grit, muscling through nasty situations. During fight scenes, Rain bites back her cries and pushes forward rather than screaming. A classic tough girl, Rain isn’t just physically strong, but emotionally resilient, too. No time is dedicated to the history of the commandos, who they are or their relationships to each other, but Rodriguez's subtle performance suggests an intimacy between the crew. Rain’s obvious care for her team, and eventually for Alice, Matt, and Spence, keeps her from falling into the stereotypical “strong-woman” category. Audiences often bemoan the strong-woman archetype, finding her to be the result of an obvious lack of understanding in the writing. Punching her way through problems, but possessing no greater emotional or intellectual interiority does not make a complex female character. Rain is a refreshing break from this mold. Her devotion to the other characters makes Rain a dynamic character, not her ability to shoot a gun.

Even When Doing Something New, ‘Resident Evil’ Paid Homage to its Source Material