Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Harriet the Spy, and Gossip Girl, has died at the age of 39, according to reports today. Trachtenberg was found Wednesday morning at One Columbus Place, a luxury apartment complex near Central Park South, according to police sources. Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this moment in time, while more details are yet to emerge.

Born in New York City on October 11, 1985, Trachtenberg began her career at a young age, landing her first credited role at just nine years old in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete. She quickly became a familiar face in children’s entertainment, breaking out as the lead in 1996’s Harriet the Spy.

As she transitioned into more mature roles, Trachtenberg starred as Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, playing the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy from 2000 to 2003. She later portrayed the cunning and manipulative Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, a role she played across multiple seasons of the hit CW series. Trachtenberg also appeared in films like EuroTrip, 17 Again, and Ice Princess. Her last credited role was a reprisal of her performance as Georgina in the second and final season of the Gossip Girl reboot on Max. Her last major television role was as an executive producer and host of the 13-episode true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder for Tubi TV in 2021.

Michelle Trachtenberg Was a Childhood Hero For Many

For many, Trachtenberg was more than just an actress; to fans, she was also a familiar face that shaped the childhoods of countless fans who discovered her through Nickelodeon shows or renting movies on a Friday night to watch with their siblings. For those who grew up watching Nickelodeon, she was the quirky Nona F. Mecklenberg on The Adventures of Pete & Pete. For Disney Channel fans, she inspired a generation of aspiring figure skaters as the lead in Ice Princess, and of course, for a legion of young explorers, she was the adventurous Harriet the Spy, a role of which she remained proud throughout her career.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on this tragic news story, as well as reactions and tributes to the late Michelle Trachtenberg, who has passed away today at the age of 39. The thoughts of everyone at Collider are with her family and friends at this devastating time.

Source: GMA