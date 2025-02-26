It’s a devastating day to be a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Inspector Gadget, and Gossip Girl. Michelle Trachtenberg, famed for playing Dawn Summers alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has sadly passed away at the age of 39. Lifelong friends and co-stars have already begun paying their respects to the actress, whose most recent work came from reprising her role as Goergina Sparks in the new Gossip Girl series. Ed Westwick, famous for playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, has led the charge on paying tribute to Trachtenberg, taking to his personal Instagram story to share a photo of her with the caption "So sad to her of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers."

Image via Ed Westwick

Next in line to pay their respects for Michelle Trachtenberg was Rosie O'Donnell, who featured alongside her in the 1996 film Harriet the Spy. O'Donnell released a statement via Us Weekly, saying, "I loved her very much. She struggled these last few years. I wish I could have helped." The two starred opposite Succession veteran J. Smith Cameron in the film. Also paying tribute to Trachtenberg in the wake of her tragic death was Kim Cattrall, who starred with her in the 2005 teen comedy Ice Princess. Kattrall says. "Rest in peace sweet Michelle."

‘Buffy’ Star James Marsters Pays Tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Image via James Marsters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters has also joined the group of friends and co-stars paying tribute to Trachtenberg. He posted a photo of the two of them with a lengthy caption that can be found below:

"My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Goodspeed Michelle. You are missed."

Another Buffy star, David Boreanz, also took to his social media to honor Trachtenberg, reposting a photo of her on his story, captioned, "So very sad... horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who shared the screen with Trachtenberg during their Nickelodeon days, posted a touching message on his Instagram accompanied by a video of the two of them with the caption "Our first Nick movie star has departed us!! She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!" Shawn Ashmore, best known for his role as Bobby Drake in the Fox X-Men movies, dated Trachtenberg from 2004-2006, and he also took to Instagram and posted a picture of the two of them captioned:

"Incredibly sad to hear about Michelle's passing. She was an incredible person and I will always remember the years we spent together fondly. She was loving, quirky, and would never pass up a Law and Order SVU marathon :) My condolences to her mother Lana and sister Irene! This is an incredible loss!"

‘Gossip Girl’ Creators Are “Deeply Saddened” by Trachtenberg’s Passing

Image via HBO Max

Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage spoke with NBC News about Trachtenberg's passing, saying that they are "deeply saddened" by the news:

"Michelle was so kind, funny, and talented. Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one-season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family."

Also lining up to honor Trachtenberg after her tragic passing was her Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown, who posted a photo of the two with the heartbroken emoji. Melissa Gilbert, who starred alongside her in the 1996 TV movie A Holiday for Love, also took to her personal Instagram to post a photo of the two from the movie captioned, "Oh Michy... and we lived so close to one another... my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so... #ripsweetgirl"

Image via Kimberly J. Brown

Trachtenberg will be sorely missed, and her memory will live on forever thanks to her iconic and ever-enduring performances in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and so many more.