When you watch a Disney movie that's centered on a teenager's experience, you'll usually get one of two scenarios. Most of the time, you'll see teens who fall into the broadest stereotypes. The High School Musical films were all about the status quo of, well, high school and breaking out of it. The other half centers on teenagers who are thrust into circumstances that stretch the suspension of disbelief; see the entire setup of The Princess Diaries. But 20 years ago, Disney put out a film that managed to capture the teenage experience perfectly with Ice Princess. A large part of that is due to the late Michelle Trachtenberg's starring role; in the same vein as her Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl performances, Trachtenberg gave plenty of depth to what could have been a one-note character.

‘Ice Princess’ Is the Rare Disney Film That Actually Gets What Being a Teenager Is Like

Ice Princess centers on straight A-student Casey Carlyle (Trachtenberg), who is working on a physics project to get into Harvard. While working at her part-time job, she decides to try her hand at skating and learns that she's very good at it. While Ice Princess has an interesting setup, it wouldn't have worked nearly as well without Trachtenberg's performance. She brings many different sides to Casey: there's the science wiz who struggles to connect with other kids, the girl who falls in love with skating, and the teenager trying to figure out exactly what she wants from the world. Ice Princess also doesn't neglect Casey's smarts for her athletic ability. In order to help out her fellow skaters, she draws up an algorithm to improve their performances; when taking up skating, she also continues to try and juggle her schoolwork with a part-time job. Up to that point, most of the teenage characters in a Disney show or film were shown to have merely one character trait: there were smart kid characters, athletic kid characters, and popular kid characters, but rarely a mix of the two.

There's also another realistic element that Ice Princess tackles with its story: the idea that college may not be the end goal for some teenagers. As the film goes on, Casey begins to fall more and more in love with skating, to the point where she turns down the chance to get into Harvard. Ice Princess was way ahead of the curve in showing that a young person’s dream can shift and change as they grow older.

Michelle Trachtenberg Excels Acting and Skating-Wise in ‘Ice Princess’