After making her television debut in The Adventures of Pete & Pete on Nickelodeon, Michelle Trachtenberg went on to build a successful career in the entertainment industry, taking on roles in both television and film, namely Gossip Girl — where she played scene-stealer Georgina Sparks — and the fan-favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Trachtenberg has helped shape many people's defining years, providing audiences with unforgettable and three-dimensional characters that remain iconic to this day.

Whether she was solving mysteries or navigating the supernatural chaos, the beloved star had a natural talent for captivating both TV and movie fans with her talents, sweet disposition, and magnetism. As we revisit the best Michelle Trachtenberg movies and TV shows, we honor a talent who defied expectations, embraced unique characters, and left an undeniable mark on pop culture.

10 'Black Christmas' (2006)

Directed by Glen Morgan

Image via Warner Bros.

This loose remake and reimagining of the 1974 film of the same name, set on Christmas Eve, follows an escaped maniac who returns to his childhood home and begins to murder the sorority sisters one by one.

Although the film was met with mostly negative and mixed reviews, it is undeniably one of the most memorable and iconic in the actor's filmography, as she made a smooth transition into the horror genre, believably bringing to life one of the sisters stalked by the killer. Despite its divisive reception thanks to excessive gore and predictable plot, Black Christmas is now considered a guilty pleasure that fully captures the gritty and grimy vibe of early 2000s horror. No doubt, this Glen Morgan film is not everyone's cup of tea nor universally acclaimed. However, it can still work as an entertaining entry in the slasher genre that fans may want to check out if they haven't already.