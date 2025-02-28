Upon the heartbreaking news of Michelle Trachtenberg’s death, fans all over the world are sure to be revisiting some of her most iconic roles. From Harriet the Spy and Ice Princess to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg was a charming and versatile actress. With so many memorable roles, one of her most underrated was in Mysterious Skin, a coming-of-age drama that’s much darker than any of the titles she’s best known for. Written and directed by Gregg Araki, Mysterious Skin tells the harrowing stories of Neil (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Brian (Brady Corbet), two young men who suffered sexual abuse in their childhoods and find vastly different ways of coping with their trauma through their adolescence and into adulthood. In Mysterious Skin, Trachtenberg plays Neil’s supportive best friend Wendy, and though it's only a minor role, her presence is incredibly impactful and Trachtenberg gives a quietly brilliant performance in her limited screen time.

'Mysterious Skin' Is a Visceral Examination of Childhood Trauma

Image via Desperate Pictures

Based on Scott Heim’s 1995 novel of the same name, Mysterious Skin is a haunting look at the long-lasting effects of trauma stemming from child sexual abuse. It tells the stories of two boys – Neil and Brian – who were both sexually abused by their Little League coach as children, and how the trauma affects them throughout their young lives. Brian has totally blocked out his memory of the experience and instead believes himself to be the victim of an alien abduction to cope with the trauma. At the same time, Neil begins having sex with men for money at the age of 15. As they grow into young adults, Brian searches for answers about what happened to him and Neil continues to put himself in danger as a sex worker, and it’s only when the two boys reunite after years apart that they’re able to fully process their trauma. Mysterious Skin is not an easy watch and stands out in Trachtenberg’s filmography as one of her darkest films, with her character, Wendy, being Neil’s only beacon of light.

Michelle Trachtenberg Makes a Big Impact With Her Small Role in 'Mysterious Skin'

Image via TLA Releasing

In Michelle Trachtenberg’s small role in Mysterious Skin, she plays Neil’s childhood best friend Wendy, the only person who truly understands him. As his oldest friend, Wendy is the only person Neil ever confided in about his abuse. She is the only one who knows the extent of his trauma and fully sees how it affects his behavior through the years. Wendy is protective of Neil but recognizes that he’s not someone that can be controlled or told what to do, by her or anyone else. When she leaves their small Kansas town in search of a more exciting life in New York City, Neil is her hardest goodbye, not knowing what will become of him once she’s gone or if he will even try to stay in touch with her. She later becomes a lifeline for Neil when he leaves for New York in search of the same thing, providing him with a place to stay and the company of someone he trusts. She helps him find a job other than sex work, but never shames him for his behavior or pressures him to change.

Wendy is the only character Neil ever shares true intimacy with, and Trachtenberg’s on-screen dynamic with Joseph Gordon-Levitt is tender and heartwarming in the midst of all the trauma and brutality of Mysterious Skin. Their connection is special, and Trachtenberg does a beautiful job of portraying a character who has more love for Neil than he’s capable of reciprocating. She cares for him deeply – much more than he cares about himself – but we still get the sense that she’s a little bit afraid of him and what he might do to himself or others as a result of his trauma. Considering the film’s subject matter, Trachtenberg brings a real sense of warmth and gentleness whenever she’s on-screen, and the few times we actually see Neil smile are when he's with Wendy. She appears sporadically, but her character is essential in his journey and one of the only true sources of love in a film about the life-altering effects of abuse. It’s a quietly moving performance that perfectly contrasts and complements Gordon Levitt’s and showcases Trachtenberg's unique talent that made her such a magnetic actress to watch throughout her career, regardless of genre.

Trachtenberg’s small but pivotal role in Mysterious Skin, which was released in the same year as Eurotrip and the year before Ice Princess, is a testament to her versatility and ability to take on both kid-friendly and mature roles. And though it may not be one of her most well-known performances, it was definitely one of her best.